Frey's 1-hitter leads Franklin Regional baseball past Hampton

For most of the regular season, Franklin Regional pitcher Alex Frey worked his way back from shoulder tenderness, slowly but surely. The junior lefty was always on a tight pitch count and only had three starts.

In the No. 8 Panthers' WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game, Frey left zero doubt his recuperation was well worth the wait as he turned in a virtuoso 92-pitch performance on the mound to lead his team to a 4-0 victory against No. 9 Hampton (13-7).

Frey displayed complete command of his repertoire of pitches throughout the game, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking three. Opposing batters were left guessing all game, as the lone hit was a dribbler of an infield single beat out by Hampton shortstop Phil Conti.

“First inning, my curveball was spiking into the dirt a little too much, but after that, it started working. My catcher, Michael Haley, called a great game behind the plate,” Frey said.

“Things just started working for me after that, and it just kept going. Today, the cards just fell into all the right places for me.”

Franklin Regional coach Bob Saddler said Frey's performance was the best he's seen from his lefty all season.

“The first time through the order, Alex was able to show the fastball and get by, and that fastball continued to carry the life that it had throughout the ball game. However, after the first inning he started locating better with his off speed,” Saddler said. “He got more confident and started to lead with those curves and sinkers on his first-pitch strikes. It was just a great job out there by Alex.”

Franklin Regional (12-6) got all of the offense it needed in the bottom of the first, when Noah Weiner ripped a double to score Will Constantin. After that, Hunter Hughes scored on a passed ball, and Weiner came back around to score on a groundout to make it 3-0.

The Panthers tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth as a result of an error by the Talbots.

The Hampton bats showed more signs of life late in the game, with Trent Aguilar and Tyler Bischke each making hard contact. The Franklin Regional defense, however, was up to the task and kept them off of the scoreboard to ensure the shutout.

“We botched a couple of things early, had two baserunning blunders in the first inning and that can change the tempo of things. But give them some credit,” Hampton coach Gary Wilson said. “We didn't get the hits, we made a few mistakes on defense today and they executed a lot better then we did. We just came up short. We had a good year; I'm proud of the kids for bouncing back and making the playoffs after missing it last year.”

Franklin Regional will play No. 1 West Allegheny (18-1) in the quarterfinals Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.