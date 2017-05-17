McDermott fans 15 as Greensburg C.C. tops Quigley Catholic in 1st round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior pitcher Neal McDermott gave up his first earned runs of the season Wednesday afternoon, but that subpar inning by his standards turned out to an aberration for the senior righty.

The Seton Hill recruit twirled a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic to a 10-2 win over No. 9 Quigley Catholic in a WPIAL Class A first-round baseball game at Upper St. Clair's Boyce-Mayview Park.

Quigley scored twice on those four hits in the third inning, but McDermott was unhittable in the other six innings, striking out the side three times.

“You just have to go back and refocus,” McDermott said of the third inning. “You can't be perfect in baseball. They're a good hitting team. I just had to stay within myself on the mound and have confidence.”

McDermott also did his part at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Junior third baseman Ethan Bailey was 3 for 4 with an RBI, sophomore designated hitter Bryce Kurpiel was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and junior left fielder Antonio Cavallo was 3 for 4, as the Centurions (10-4) pounded out 17 hits.

They did most of their damage against Quigley starter Matt Evans, whose sidearm delivery didn't fool the GCC batters. He was chased after allowing eight runs on 13 hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

“I threw batting practice, and I threw sidearm (Tuesday). I threw about 200 pitches sidearm,” GCC coach Dennis Reist said of the team's preparation. “Going with the pitch; we were working on a lot of that. Wait for the pitch and go to the opposite field.”

Greensburg Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Bailey and Cavallo. McDermott's base-hit to left scored shortstop Nicholas Ruggeri in the second to make it 3-0.

After Quigley scored twice on a two-run single by Jonathan Jansma in the third, the Centurions answered with single runs in the third and fourth on a single by junior Daniel Erdely and a groundout by Bailey to make it 5-2. GCC tacked on three in the fifth on McDermott's two-run single and a single from senior first baseman Jason Hoover. Kurpiel's two-run double to deep center field in the seventh made it 10-2.

That was plenty of run support for McDermott, who threw 101 pitches, striking out the final two batters looking to end the game.

“What you saw today is what you've seen all year from him,” Reist said.

“He had a good fastball, hit his spots, worked ahead, only had one inning where he had to throw a lot of pithes. Other than that he worked well.”

GCC advanced to play No. 1 Vincentian Academy (12-5) in the quarterfinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

“We've got to play our game,” Reist said. “Hopefully, we'll throw strikes, stay ahead of them and hit the ball.”

Quigley, which reached the playoffs for the first time in 32 years, finished the season 9-6.

“I'm very proud of them,” Quigley coach Kip Richeal said. “I didn't know what to expect, being my first year. But as I got to know them and saw the talent level, especially the seniors, I felt, ‘why can't we get there this year.' That was a big goal for everybody. I'm very happy for them and proud of them.”

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.