Pompei seals walk-off win for Jeannette

The stage was set: Bases loaded, two outs, score tied, bottom of the eighth inning.

It was a first-round WPIAL Class A playoff game at Frank Marko Field at the Burkett Complex in Robinson Township.

Jeannette's Michael Pompei delivered.

In theatrical terms, he was a smashing success.

Pompei, a senior outfielder and the Jayhawks' leadoff hitter, chopped a grounder to the left side of the infield. Bursting out of the batter's box, he raced down the first base line and narrowly beat the shortstop's toss across the infield.

Game over.

No. 7 Jeannette (12-6) edged No. 10 Western Beaver (6-12), 4-3, on Wednesday thanks in large part to Pompei's offensive heroics.

“That's why he's in the No. 1 spot for us. He's good with the bat,” Jeannette coach Marcus Clarkson said. “He put his head down there and hustled it out.”

Pompei had two hits and two RBIs in five at-bats in the game held on a blistering 90-degree afternoon.

“I just put my head down and hoped for the best,” Pompei said. “I just couldn't get out there; I couldn't let this team down.”

The Jayhawks advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals and will play against second-seeded Eden Christian Academy at 4 p.m. Monday at Hampton.

The Warriors (13-3) defeated Jeannette, 6-4, in a nonsection game late in the regular season.

“We had a lead on them and let them back in the game,” Clarkson said. “We need to keep (Eden Christian) off the bases, and we need to pitch well. We need to keep the ball down against them. And we need to hit the ball better.”

Pompei, junior shortstop Tyler Elliott and sophomore outfielder Seth Howard punched out two hits apiece against Western Beaver. Elliott also had two RBIs.

The Jayhawks rallied from a 3-0 deficit, tying the score with three runs in the fifth inning.

Howard led off with a single to left, and Drake Petrillo, a sophomore first baseman, walked — one of nine free passes (eight walks, one hit batsman) on the day for the home team. Pompei then cracked a single to center to drive in Howard.

After a sacrifice bunt by junior third baseman Tre Cunningham, Elliott, with two outs, lofted a bloop double to right to knock in Petrillo and Pompei.

Cunningham was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Blaze Tran, a left-handed senior who tossed five innings. Tran allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking three.

“It was important for Blaze to keep us in the game,” Clarkson said. “We battled. We played some small ball there. Seth Howard had some good at-bats in the 7-hole.”

Howard, second baseman Zander Malik and Petrillo — all sophomores — were productive for the Jayhawks at the bottom of the lineup.

Howard reached base three times and scored once, Malik drew three walks, while Petrillo singled once, walked once and scored one run.

“They had some good at-bats,” Clarkson said.

Western Beaver jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first inning. The Golden Beavers posed two-out threats in each of the next three innings before tacking on a third run in the fifth frame.

Starting pitcher Jeddy Young ended up with three singles in four plate appearances, to go along with two RBIs. Senior third baseman Bronson Bernard also was credited with an RBI on a safety squeeze bunt in the fifth.

Young, a right-handed junior, tossed six innings, surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.

Western Beaver used three pitchers in the final two innings, as junior Nate Hepler stymied a bases-loaded scoring threat by Jeannette in the last of the seventh.

Hepler, the Golden Beavers' starting center fielder, was the losing pitcher in a relief role.

Eric Hall, a senior catcher and the nephew of Jeannette football coach Roy Hall, led off the decisive eighth inning by being hit by a pitch on an 0-2 count.

After a sacrifice bunt by Tran, Howard and Malik walked, eventually setting up Pompei's clutch hit.

Cunningham was the winning pitcher in a scoreless three-inning relief appearance.

“What can you say,” Clarkson said. “The most important thing is we played defense, because as the home team we get the last crack at it.”

Young gave up three runs on five hits in six innings for the Golden Beavers. He struck out four and walked four.

He was complemented offensively by senior left fielder Turner Anthony and freshman first baseman Jordan Kelleher, who chipped in with two hits apiece.

The Jayhawks are in the postseason for a third consecutive season.

“We've just got to keep playing baseball,” Pompei said. “We can't change who we are.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.