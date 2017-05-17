Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Union tops Monessen in 10th inning

Staff Reports | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Evan Pinkerton's infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave No. 6 Union a 3-2 win over No. 11 Monessen in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs Wednesday.

The teams were tied 1-1 entering the 10th before Monessen (7-10) scored in the top of the inning and Union added two runs in the home half to secure the win.

The Scotties (9-6) will play No. 3 Rochester (11-5) in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A

Chartiers Valley 4, Armstrong 2 — Hunter Gordon had two RBIs to help No. 6 Chartiers Valley (12-8) claim a Class 5A first-round win at Fox Chapel. Tristan Zimmer threw a six-hitter with six strikeouts to earn the victory. The Colts will play No. 3 North Hills (16-3) in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Ellwood City 6, Charleroi 2 — Shane Sedgwick was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as No. 7 Ellwood City (12-9) won a Class 3A first-round game at Burkett Park. The Wolverines will play No. 2 Steel Valley (16-3) in the quarterfinals.

Shady Side Academy 5, Avonworth 4 — Luke Keenan knocked in two runs, and Ben Kosbie had two hits to help No. 11 Shady Side Academy (7-10) upset No. 6 Avonworth (10-5) in a Class 3A game at North Allegheny.

The Indians will play No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (11-5) in the quarterfinals.

Softball

Class 6A

Baldwin 6, Shaler 1 — Samantha Wampler was 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead No. 2 Baldwin (13-3) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win at West Allegheny.

The Highlanders will play No. 6 Latrobe (12-7) in the semifinals.

North Allegheny 4, Canon-McMillan 2 — In the Class 6A quarterfinals at Baldwin, Kristen Chomos had two RBIs and Brooke Serbin threw a six-hitter as No. 5 North Allegheny (13-7) earned a victory. The Tigers will play No. 1 Hempfield in the semifinals.

Ashley Buggey and Erica Haught each had two hits for the No. 4 Big Macs (10-5).

Class 4A

Ambridge 6, South Fayette 3 — No. 4 Ambridge improved to 12-3 with a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 12 South Fayette (12-8). The Bridgers will play No. 1 Yough (16-2) in the semifinals.

Belle Vernon 4, Central Valley 0 — Bailey Parshall threw a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts to help No. 2 Belle Vernon (17-1) secure a Class 4A quarterfinal win at Baldwin.

The Leopards will play No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (12-2) in the semifinals.

Kourtney Gavatorta had two-run double in the win.

