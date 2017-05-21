High school sports lookahead: May 22-28, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

The WPIAL baseball playoffs meander into the quarterfinal round and six area teams will be in action. In Class 6A, Penn-Trafford meets Canon-McMillan at 4:30 p.m. at Upper St. Clair, and returning 4A champion Norwin takes on North Allegheny at 4:30 at Shaler.

In 5A, Latrobe meets Montour at 4:30 p.m. at Hempfield, and Franklin Regional meets West Allegheny at 7 p.m. at Burkett Complex in Robinson.

In the first game of a doubleheader at Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant plays Shady Side Academy at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

In Class A, Greensburg Central Catholic faces top-seeded Vincentian at 2 p.m. at Fox Chapel, and Jeannette plays Eden Christian at 4 p.m. at Hampton.

• Franklin Regional softball looks to get a late pass into the Class 5A semifinals as the Panthers finish a suspended quarterfinal game against Moon at 4 p.m. at West Allegheny. Moon leads 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The game was called due to darkness Thursday.

• Penn-Trafford has reached the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals in boys volleyball, and the No. 2-seeded Warriors will aim for the finals as they play Bethel Park at 6 p.m. at Baldwin. The winner faces the North Allegheny/Seneca Valley winner at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baldwin.

• Franklin Regional's girls lacrosse team will play Hampton in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny. The winner plays the winner of Quaker Valley and Oakland Catholic in the finals Thursday at Robert Morris.

TUESDAY

Hempfield (21-0) looks to stay unbeaten and make a return to the WPIAL softball finals as the Spartans take on North Allegheny in a 6A semifinal at Peterswood Park in Peters Township. Latrobe plays Baldwin in the other semifinal, at 6 p.m. at Cal Pa.

In the 4A semifinals, top-seeded Yough plays Ambridge at 2 p.m. at Peterswood Park, with Mt. Pleasant taking on Belle Vernon at 2 p.m. at Cal (Pa.).

Southmoreland will look to hand Ellwood City its first loss when the teams meet in a 3A semifinal at 6 p.m. at West Allegheny. And Monessen faces Carmichaels at 4 at Peterswood Park in a Class A semifinal.

WEDNESDAY

The WPIAL baseball semifinals take place at various sites with the winners advancing to the championship games May 30-31 at Wild Things Park in Washington.

FRIDAY

The top track and field athletes in the state gather at Shippenburg's Seth Grove Stadium for the PIAA championships. The two-day meet begins at 9 a.m. with the 3,200-meter relay and several field events.

• The PIAA boys tennis team, singles and doubles championships get underway in Hershey.

• The WPIAL will induct its 10th hall of fame class at its banquet, which begins at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree. Inductees include former Jeannette star quarterback Terrelle Pryor and former Franklin Regional wrestling standout Nico Megaludis.

SATURDAY

The PIAA track and field championships finish up. The top eight finishers in each event earn medals.

• The PIAA boys tennis team, singles and doubles championships conclude at Hershey Racquet Club.