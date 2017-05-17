Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Valley baseball's return to postseason cut short by Brownsville
Michael Love | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

The Valley baseball team broke through and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The underdog Vikings, the fourth-place team from Section 3, drew the No. 13 seed in the Class 3A bracket. Coach Jim Basilone knew his players would have to play nearly flawless at the plate, on the bases, on the mound and in the field to have a chance to upset of No. 4 Brownsville, the Section 3 co-champion.

But the Falcons capitalized at the plate and got a strong pitching performance from ace Dylan Brosky to record an 8-0 victory in the first-round contest at Mt. Pleasant.

Valley capped its season at 7-11 overall.

“We just didn't hit today, and that killed us in games we lost this year,” Basilone said. “When we won games, we strung hits together. Give (Brosky) credit. He did a really nice job.”

Brosky surrendered only four hits in a 92-pitch complete game. He pitched to contact, striking out only one. He walked just one Valley batter.

Valley had a good chance to get on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Jeremy Iellimo singled with one out and stole second.

Anthony Guzzo followed with a single to right. Iellimo tried to score from second, but he was thrown out at the plate on a throw from Falcons right fielder Brody Bagwell.

Brownsville advances to the quarterfinals where it will face South Side Beaver on Monday at Peterswood Park in Peters Township.

“I told the boys that any playoff win is huge,” Falcons coach Skooter Roebuck said. “They are tough to come by. We've had a really bad habit of going down in the first round. It was nice to get through that one.”

Valley pitchers walked nine and hit one. Brownsville finshed with only four hits.

Anthony Guzzo started and worked one complete inning. He issued three walks and one hit as Brownsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Eli Ferres spelled Guzzo and pitched into the fifth. He walked the first two batters he faced and hit the third. He then settled down and retired eight of the next nine until walking three batters with one out in the fifth.

The Vikings top pitcher this season, Shawn Demharter, came in with one out in the fifth and finished the game.

Brownsville led 3-0 after two innings and tacked on a pair in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Mason Kelly led the Falcons with four RBIs, three coming on a sixth-inning bases-clearing triple.

“It was huge for the guys to have this experience,” Basilone said. “We had three starters injured at the begining of the season, and we were playing a number of freshmen and sophomores. But the guys battled, and we should be improved heading into next year.”

Six of the nine starters in Wednesday's lineup will return next year.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.