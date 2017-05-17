Valley baseball's return to postseason cut short by Brownsville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Valley baseball team broke through and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The underdog Vikings, the fourth-place team from Section 3, drew the No. 13 seed in the Class 3A bracket. Coach Jim Basilone knew his players would have to play nearly flawless at the plate, on the bases, on the mound and in the field to have a chance to upset of No. 4 Brownsville, the Section 3 co-champion.

But the Falcons capitalized at the plate and got a strong pitching performance from ace Dylan Brosky to record an 8-0 victory in the first-round contest at Mt. Pleasant.

Valley capped its season at 7-11 overall.

“We just didn't hit today, and that killed us in games we lost this year,” Basilone said. “When we won games, we strung hits together. Give (Brosky) credit. He did a really nice job.”

Brosky surrendered only four hits in a 92-pitch complete game. He pitched to contact, striking out only one. He walked just one Valley batter.

Valley had a good chance to get on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Jeremy Iellimo singled with one out and stole second.

Anthony Guzzo followed with a single to right. Iellimo tried to score from second, but he was thrown out at the plate on a throw from Falcons right fielder Brody Bagwell.

Brownsville advances to the quarterfinals where it will face South Side Beaver on Monday at Peterswood Park in Peters Township.

“I told the boys that any playoff win is huge,” Falcons coach Skooter Roebuck said. “They are tough to come by. We've had a really bad habit of going down in the first round. It was nice to get through that one.”

Valley pitchers walked nine and hit one. Brownsville finshed with only four hits.

Anthony Guzzo started and worked one complete inning. He issued three walks and one hit as Brownsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Eli Ferres spelled Guzzo and pitched into the fifth. He walked the first two batters he faced and hit the third. He then settled down and retired eight of the next nine until walking three batters with one out in the fifth.

The Vikings top pitcher this season, Shawn Demharter, came in with one out in the fifth and finished the game.

Brownsville led 3-0 after two innings and tacked on a pair in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Mason Kelly led the Falcons with four RBIs, three coming on a sixth-inning bases-clearing triple.

“It was huge for the guys to have this experience,” Basilone said. “We had three starters injured at the begining of the season, and we were playing a number of freshmen and sophomores. But the guys battled, and we should be improved heading into next year.”

Six of the nine starters in Wednesday's lineup will return next year.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.