Freshman Spohn's RBI single in 6th helps Burrell earn 1st playoff win since '10

As the coach's son, Burrell's Tanner Spohn knows his baseball team's playoff history as well as anyone.

No wins in six years with five first-round exits.

That could explain why the freshman was “running on air” as his hooking single landed just inside the right-field foul line Wednesday, driving home the go-ahead run in a 2-1 victory over No. 9-seed New Brighton. The WPIAL Class 3A first-round win was No. 8 Burrell's first postseason victory since 2010.

“I grew up with the team, so I've been around here for probably 10 years,” Spohn said. “We haven't won a first-round game since they made it to the WPIAL (final). It was important.”

Burrell advances to face No. 1 Riverside next Monday in a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal at Seneca Valley. For the Bucs seniors, this was their first playoff win in three appearances.

“It feels good, even better than I thought,” said senior Dean Edwards, who pitched a four-hitter to out-duel New Brighton starter Kyle Bolland. “We worked so hard all season, and coach (Mark) Spohn has been wanting this. It was really for him. He's had so many good teams that just fell a little bit short. We all wanted to get him this win.”

New Brighton was seeking its second playoff win in three seasons, and Bolland kept them in position. The senior allowed just five singles, walked four and struck out five.

But Burrell scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on consecutive two-out RBI singles by Edwards and Spohn, erasing the 1-0 lead New Brighton took earlier that inning. It was a resilient moment for the team and also Spohn, who worried in March that he wouldn't be healthy for the playoffs.

His freshman season almost ended with one at-bat after he was hit by a pitch and fractured his left wrist. But he returned about a month later and worked his way back into the heart of Burrell's lineup over the past eight games.

As the team's designated hitter and No. 5 batter Wednesday, Tanner Spohn watched his line drive land fair and then slice away from the right fielder. It was a moment that made Mark Spohn: “proud as a dad and happy as a coach.”

“It was hooking, but I thought it was going to be fair,” said Tanner Spohn, who watched it straight ahead as he ran to first. “I felt like I was running on air. It was crazy.”

The single scored courtesy runner Zachary Miller from second to lead 2-1.

“Oh boy, were we leaning,” New Brighton coach Mickey Campbell said. “What are you going to do? That ball had eyes.”

One batter earlier, Edwards' single to right-center scored Luke Virag from second. Before that two-out rally, Burrell had managed only two hits against Bolland.

New Brighton had chances to establish an early lead, including in the second inning with the bases loaded and no outs. But Burrell escaped with an Edwards strikeout and a double-play grounder.

In the fifth, the Lions had a runner headed toward third when an interference call ended the inning. R.J. Debo scored their lone run on a sixth-inning fielding error.

“Timely hitting has been our Achilles' heel,” Campbell said. “We'll put it in play, but not with any authority. We're young, three freshmen and three sophomores start, so they're learning.”

The umpires faced a dilemma in the sixth inning when the teams had different pitch counts for Bolland. Burrell said Bolland had reached the 100-pitch limit, while New Brighton counted only 93. As the home team, Burrell could have forced the issue, but Mark Spohn let Bolland face one more batter. Burrell had the bases loaded and Bolland finished the sixth inning with a strikeout.

“I was not going to let that dictate how this game was played,” Spohn said. “It would have been a tough position to put a new kid in. You have to have some sort of class.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.