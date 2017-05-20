Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL baseball capsules

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Deer Lakes (14-5) vs. No. 12 Quaker Valley (10-7)

6:30 p.m. Monday at Gateway

Winner plays: No. 1 Blackhawk (18-2) or No. 9 Ringgold (13-5)

Extra bases: These teams meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when Quaker Valley beat Deer Lakes, 2-1, in 10 innings in the WPIAL Class AA consolation game to earn the final spot in the PIAA playoffs. ... Deer Lakes beat McGuffey, 3-1, in the first round to notch its first WPIAL playoff victory since 2014. Senior Zach Lubick allowed just two hits and struck out nine batters in six innings, and Jake McCaskey and Jake Kelly drove in runs. Lubick, a Virginia Wesleyan commit, carries a 6-1 record and 1.55 ERA into Monday's game. Opponents are hitting .164 against Lubick, who has 58 strikeouts in 40 2⁄ 3 innings. Lubick also is batting a team-high .456 with eight doubles, two homers and 20 RBIs. McCaskey, a junior, is batting .391 with six doubles, two triples and 17 RBIs, and seniors Shawn Logan (.361) and Jake Spirnock (.306) also are batting above .300. McCaskey and Logan each have eight stolen bases; Logan stole home against McGuffey. ... Quaker Valley upset No. 5 Belle Vernon, 3-2, in the first round. Jack Hendricks took a shutout into the sixth inning as QV held off a late Belle Vernon rally. The Quakers advanced to the PIAA tournament each of the past four seasons. Quaker Valley finished in a three-way tie for second place in Section 2-4A with Hopewell and New Castle. Outfielders Nic Saladino, Collin Jackovic and Joey Hess, all three-year starters, are key players for QV. ... A close game could be in the offing: Both teams had nine games decided by two runs or fewer.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Burrell (10-7) vs. No. 1 Riverside (15-1)

4:30 p.m. Monday at Seneca Valley

Winner plays: No. 4 Brownsville (13-3) or No. 12 South Side Beaver (11-10)

Extra bases: Coming off its first WPIAL playoff victory since 2010, Burrell matches up with the defending WPIAL champion. ... Burrell beat New Brighton, 2-1, in the first round as freshman Tanner Spohn drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning. The Bucs hadn't won a playoff game since advancing to the 2010 WPIAL Class AA championship game. Staff ace Dean Edwards pitched a four-hitter to lead Burrell to the victory over New Brighton and also drove in the tying run with a single in the sixth inning, just before Spohn's base hit. The Section 1-3A runner-up, Burrell is in the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons. The Bucs rely on a pitching staff anchored by Edwards (4-2) and Luke Virag (5-2). Burrell held 11 teams to three runs or fewer this season, going 9-2 in those games. Virag leads the team in RBIs. ... Section 2-3A champion Riverside comes in on a 14-game winning streak, with the team's lone loss coming March 27 to Beaver. Riverside rode its pitching and defense to the WPIAL championship last season. The Panthers shut out all three opponents in the WPIAL playoffs and their first two in the PIAA tournament before bowing out with a 1-0 loss in the state semifinals. They again boast a dominant pitching staff: Senior Cristian Cicchinelli is 5-0 with a 0.71 ERA, senior Adam Jeannette is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and junior Gunnar Boehm is 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA. Austin Dambach has a team-high 23 RBIs to go along with three homers and a .377 average. The Panthers bat .339 as a team.