Ligonier Valley to open District 6 baseball playoffs at Central
Updated 15 minutes ago
Class 3A
District 6 quarterfinals
No. 8 Ligonier Valley (12-7) vs. No. 1 Central Martinsburg (18-2)
4 p.m. Friday at Central
Winner plays: No. 4 Philipsburg-Osceola (11-6) or No. 5 West Shamokin (12-4)
Extra bases: Ligonier Valley finished 11-5 in the Heritage Conference, good for fourth place. The Rams were led by sophomore Sullivan Schueltz (.433, 21 RBIs), senior Hunter Mills (.422, 21 RBIs), junior Hunter Jones (.417) and senior Garrett Custer (.415, 25 RBIs, 2 HRs). They hit .338 as a team. The pitching staff features senior Antonio Hernandez (5-0, 1.80 ERA, 14 Ks), Custer (3-0, 1.58, 21 Ks), freshman Ethan Boring (1-3, 4.14, 24 Ks) and sophomore John Caldwell (3-1, 2.68, 23 Ks). ... Central won the Mountain Conference at 12-2. The Dragons, who have won 13 straight games, are led by senior Chase Smith, who hit .508 with 30 RBIs and seven doubles and triples in the regular season. Senior Jarret Imler leads the pitching staff with a 7-0 record and 1.35 ERA in 52 innings. Central outscored opponents 154-69.
— Bill Hartlep