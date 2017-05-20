Westmoreland County WPIAL baseball capsules

Monday's games

Class 6A

No. 2 Canon-McMillan (13-5) vs. No. 10 Penn-Trafford (11-9)

4:30 p.m. at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St. Clair

Winner plays: No. 3 Norwin (14-3) or No. 6 North Allegheny (15-6)

Extra bases: Penn-Trafford earned its first playoff victory since 2010 in comeback fashion by scoring three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to defeat Butler, 7-6, in the first round. Tyler Horvat struck out seven in six innings to earn the win, and Christian Pfronger pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Robbie Buck and Ben Mongelluzo each went 2 for 4 with an RBI. The Warriors last made the semifinals in 1999, when there were only three classifications for baseball. … Canon-McMillan received a bye after going undefeated in Section 3. The Big Macs made the semifinals last season but lost to eventual champion Norwin. After starting the season 1-4, Canon-McMillan won 12 of its last 13 games. Sophomore Cam Weston and junior Zach Rohaley lead a pitching staff that has six shutouts this season.

No. 3 Norwin (14-3) vs. No. 6 North Allegheny (15-6)

4:30 p.m. at Shaler

Winner plays: No. 2 Canon-McMillan or No. 10 Penn-Trafford

Extra bases: Despite graduating nine seniors from last season's WPIAL championship team, Norwin won a section title for the first time in four years and received a bye in the first round. The Knights finished 8-2 in Section 2 and ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. Nick Lagnese leads a pitching staff that also includes Chad Coles, a Youngstown State commit, and Penn State Behrend recruit Ryan Weaver. Nick Zona, Matt Lamanti and Caleb Smith lead an offense that has scored more than five runs 11 times this season. … North Allegheny scored 12 runs in the third inning to finish off a 15-0 victory over Connellsville in the first round. Five Tigers recorded two hits, led by Caden Wood, who doubled and had three RBIs. … North Allegheny last made the semifinals in 2013, when it won the WPIAL title.

Class 5A

No. 1 West Allegheny (18-1) vs. No. 8 Franklin Regional (12-6)

7 p.m. at Burkett Park, Robinson

Winner plays: No. 4 Mars (12-6) or No. 5 Moon (13-6)

Extra bases: Led by a 92-pitch one-hitter by starter Alex Frey, Franklin Regional beat Mars, 4-0, in the first round. Frey, who battled a shoulder injury earlier in the season, struck out seven. Noah Weiner had an RBI double and scored a run in the win. Seniors Zach Simchick and Will Constantin have provided steady offense all season, both hitting over .350. The Panthers last reached the semifinals in 200,1 when it won the Class 3A title. … West Allegheny earned the top seed after finishing first in Section 2. The Indians enter the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak backed by left-handed pitchers Michael Crawford, a Coastal Carolina commit, and Cal (Pa.) recruit Steve Twardy. West Allegheny lost in the quarterfinals last year but reached the Class 3A championship game the previous two years, winning in 2014.

No. 2 Latrobe (17-2) vs. No. 7 Montour (10-7)

4:30 p.m. at Hempfield

Winner plays: No. 3 North Hills (16-4) or No. 6 Chartiers Valley (12-8)

Extra bases: Latrobe rolls into the postseason winners of its past 10 games, with six of them being shutouts. The Wildcats had a 14-0 record in Section 3. Latrobe lost to eventual Class 4A champion Norwin in the quarterfinals last year. Zach Kokoska, a Virginia Tech recruit, and Jared Kollar lead an offense that has averaged nearly seven runs. Kollar, a Seton Hill recruit, is the ace on a staff that also includes senior Ryan Shawley, Kokoska and Ryan Augustine. … Montour slipped past Thomas Jefferson, 5-4, in the first round. The Spartans tied for third with Chartiers Valley in Section 2 with an 8-4 record. Montour has three Division I recruits in Trent Vietmeier (LSU), Devin Dunn (Virginia Commonwealth) and Corey Burkes (Youngstown State). The Spartans lost to Knoch in the Class 3A quarterfinals last season.

Class 3A

No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (11-5) vs. No. 11 Shady Side Academy (7-10)

2 p.m., Hempfield

Winner plays: No. 2 Steel Valley (16-3) or No. 7 Ellwood City (12-9)

Extra bases: Mt. Pleasant, which split the Section 3 title with Brownsville, enters the playoffs winners of six straight and is seeking its first playoff win since 2010. The Vikings are led by a senior trio of Jason Beranek, Brady Duricko and Branden McCormick. Beranek leads the team with a .463 batting average and carries a 4-2 record on the mound. Duricko has a team-high 21 RBIs, and McCormick has a 0.72 ERA. Cody Reese, a junior, has hit .390 twith 19 runs scored. … Shady Side Academy recorded a 5-4 upset over No. 6 Avonworth in the first round. Luke Keenan had a pair of RBIs, Ben Kobise had two hits and Nick Tarasi earned the win on the mound. The Indians lost to Neshannock in the Class AA quarterfinals last season.

Class A

No. 1 Vincentian Academy (12-5) vs. No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4)

2 p.m. at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 4 Jefferson Morgan (11-5) or No. 5 Sewickley Academy (11-5)

Extra bases: Neal McDermott struck out 15, had three hits and three RBIs to help Greensburg Central Catholic rout Quigley Catholic, 10-2. Ethan Bailey, Antonio Cavallo and Bryce Kurpiel also had three hits apiece. The Centurions placed second in Section 2 behind Jefferson-Morgan. Senior shortstop Jack Liberatore, an Ohio commit, has been out since April 19 with an ankle injury. Greensburg Central Catholic fell to Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class A finals last year. ... Vincentian lost to Serra Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals last season but rebounded to win the PIAA championship. Vincentian split the Section 1 title with Eden Christian. The Royals are paced by the Fedko brothers, Christian, a senior, and Kyler, a junior. Both are committed to UConn. Christian has seven homers this year, and Kyler has four.

No. 2 Eden Christian (13-3) vs. No. 7 Jeannette (12-6)

4 p.m. at Hampton

Winner plays: No. 3 Rochester (11-6) or No. 6 Union (9-6)

Extra bases: Mike Pompei beat out a ground ball for an infield single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth that scored the winning run for Jeannette in a 4-3 win over Western Beaver in the first round. Pompei finished with two hits and two RBIs. Tre Cunningham and Seth Howard also had two hits apiece. Jeannette lost to Eden Christian, 6-4, in a nonsection game May 9. The Jayhawks last advanced to the quarterfinals in 2015, when they lost to Serra Catholic. … Eden Christian will play in its first playoff game in school history after it shared first place with Vincentian Academy in Section 1. The Warriors are in their seventh year as a program. Seth Delposen and Andrew Hachmeister have been a solid one-two punch on the mound.