Down to final out, Latrobe baseball rallies for win in PIAAs

There is something special about the Latrobe baseball team.

Just when you think the Wildcats are out of late-inning heroics, they find a way to win.

Just ask District 3's Manheim Central, which was one out away Tuesday from advancing to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. However, the WPIAL champion Wildcats staged another comeback, their third in the playoffs, to pull out a 5-4 victory at White Township Recreation Complex in Indiana.

Latrobe (19-2) advanced to play West Allegheny in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Wild Things Park in Washington. West Allegheny defeated Erie Cathedral Prep on Monday.

The dramatic ending came with Antonio Noble on base with two outs and the Wildcats trailing 4-1.

Relief pitcher Drew Mummua, who replaced left-handed starter Taylor Rohrer to start the inning, then hit Tyler Roble.

With runners on first and second, Huber intentionally walked Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and Virginia Tech recruit Zach Kokoska to load the bases.

After Mummua threw a wild pitch to score Noble, first baseman Griffin Clark lined a full-count pitch to score Roble and Kokoska and tie the score.

“We just believe in ourselves,” Clark said. “I thought the 2-2 pitch was outside, but it was close. Then I looked for a pitch to drive up the middle.”

Ryan Augustine then recorded his first hit of the playoffs, a liner to right field to score Clark to send the Wildcats and their fans into a frenzy.

“With one on and two outs, I thought we were in good shape,” Manheim Central coach Matt Huber said. “This is the state tournament, and good players are left. They had better at-bats than us in the seventh inning.”

Augustine drove in the Wildcats' first run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

“We practice a lot of situational hitting,” Augustine said. “If the pitch is in there, go after it.”

Early on, Manheim Central took advantage of four Latrobe errors to build a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

But winning pitcher Ryan Shawley battled and kept Manheim Central from breaking open the game.

Rohrer limited Latrobe to one unearned run before reaching the 100-pitch limit on the final batter of the sixth. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hits.

Jake Novak had three hits, including a double for the Barons.

“We have more heart than a lot teams we've played,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “They believe in one another and bought into the team concept. They do what they need to win.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.