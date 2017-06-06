Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Down to final out, Latrobe baseball rallies for win in PIAAs
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 9:40 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Ryan Augustine (left) celebrates his game-winning hit with Ryan Shawley and Isaac Echard next to Manheim Central pitcher Drew Mummau in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Zach KoKoska scores the tying run past Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Zach KoKoska scores the tying run past Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Tyler Roble scores past Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz during their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe teammates mob Ryan Augustine after his game-winning hit against Manheim Central in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Zach KoKoska celebrates after scoring the tying run next to Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Griffin Clark celebrates his game-tying double next to Manheim Central's Jake Novak during the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Griffin Clark scores the winning run past Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.

Updated 5 hours ago

There is something special about the Latrobe baseball team.

Just when you think the Wildcats are out of late-inning heroics, they find a way to win.

Just ask District 3's Manheim Central, which was one out away Tuesday from advancing to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. However, the WPIAL champion Wildcats staged another comeback, their third in the playoffs, to pull out a 5-4 victory at White Township Recreation Complex in Indiana.

Latrobe (19-2) advanced to play West Allegheny in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Wild Things Park in Washington. West Allegheny defeated Erie Cathedral Prep on Monday.

The dramatic ending came with Antonio Noble on base with two outs and the Wildcats trailing 4-1.

Relief pitcher Drew Mummua, who replaced left-handed starter Taylor Rohrer to start the inning, then hit Tyler Roble.

With runners on first and second, Huber intentionally walked Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and Virginia Tech recruit Zach Kokoska to load the bases.

After Mummua threw a wild pitch to score Noble, first baseman Griffin Clark lined a full-count pitch to score Roble and Kokoska and tie the score.

“We just believe in ourselves,” Clark said. “I thought the 2-2 pitch was outside, but it was close. Then I looked for a pitch to drive up the middle.”

Ryan Augustine then recorded his first hit of the playoffs, a liner to right field to score Clark to send the Wildcats and their fans into a frenzy.

“With one on and two outs, I thought we were in good shape,” Manheim Central coach Matt Huber said. “This is the state tournament, and good players are left. They had better at-bats than us in the seventh inning.”

Augustine drove in the Wildcats' first run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

“We practice a lot of situational hitting,” Augustine said. “If the pitch is in there, go after it.”

Early on, Manheim Central took advantage of four Latrobe errors to build a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

But winning pitcher Ryan Shawley battled and kept Manheim Central from breaking open the game.

Rohrer limited Latrobe to one unearned run before reaching the 100-pitch limit on the final batter of the sixth. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hits.

Jake Novak had three hits, including a double for the Barons.

“We have more heart than a lot teams we've played,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “They believe in one another and bought into the team concept. They do what they need to win.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.