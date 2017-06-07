Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Westmoreland PIAA baseball quarterfinal preview capsules

Jerin Steele | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Griffin Clark celebrates his game-tying double next to Manheim Central's Jake Novak during the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.

Thursday's games

Class 5A

Latrobe (21-2) vs. West Allegheny (21-2)

4:30 p.m., Wild Things Park, Washington

Winner plays: Springfield (Delco) (18-7) or Cedar Cliff (20-5)

Extra bases: Down to their final out, Latrobe plated four runs capped by an RBI single by Ryan Augustine in a 5-4 comeback victory over Manheim Central in the PIAA first round on Tuesday. It was Augustine's first hit of the postseason. Griffin Clark had a two-run single that tied the game prior to Augustine's walk-off hit. Latrobe, the WPIAL champion, has had late-inning comebacks in three of its four postseason wins. Zach Kokoska, the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and a Virginia Tech recruit, leads the team in batting average. Latrobe has won 14 straight games. … West Allegheny took care of District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep, 11-3, in the first round Monday. The Indians were bounced in the WPIAL semifinals by Mars before winning the consolation game over Chartiers Valley. Prior to the loss in the semifinals, West Allegheny had won 10 consecutive games. A pair of left-handed pitchers front the Indians' pitching staff in Michael Crawford, a Coastal Carolina recruit, and Steve Twardy, a Cal (Pa.) recruit. West Allegheny outfielder Austin Hendrick is the top-ranked freshman in the country by recruiting website Perfect Game.

Class A

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-5) vs. Oswayo Valley (20-2)

4 p.m., Showers Field, DuBois

Winner plays: Elk County Catholic (19-5) or Clarion (19-3)

Extra bases: Neal McDermott helped Greensburg Central Catholic bounce back from losing in the WPIAL title game to Jeannette by blasting a two-run homer and pitching a three-hitter in a 2-1 win over Juniata Valley in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday. McDermott, a Seton Hill recruit, struck out 11 Hornets and allowed an unearned run. Jack Liberatore, an Ohio recruit, returned to the lineup after missing about two months with an injury and doubled. The Centurions advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in two years. They have one state title, which came in 2002. … Oswayo Valley, the District 9 champ, beat Union, 7-3, in the first round Tuesday for the program's first state playoff win. The Green Wave has reached the state playoffs each of the last three years. Oswayo Valley defeated Clarion, 4-1, in eight innings to win the District 9 title for the second time in three years. The Green Wave has won 16 games in a row. Their last loss came April 8 to Bradford, 6-4. Oswayo Valley is located in Potter County, five miles from the New York border.

— Jerin Steele

