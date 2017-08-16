Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Franklin Regional freshman Harper commits to Virginia Tech

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bryce Harper gets teased about his name all the time.

A murmur from the stands usually begins during the starting lineups or during his initial walk up to the plate.

“When they announce names over the loud speakers before games, it gets bad,” joked Harper, a rising sophomore baseball player at Franklin Regional.

While he shares a name with the fiery Washington Nationals all-star, Harper is set to do something the major leaguer did not: play Division I college baseball.

After just one season at Franklin Regional, Harper, a 2020 graduate, has committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Harper doesn't look or act like a freshman. He is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, and mature for his age.

“I chose Virginia Tech because of the value of an education from there, the opportunity to play in the ACC and the coaches who were recently hired there,” he said.

He also had a scholarship offer from Liberty.

“It's a reward for all the hard work and shows me that I can play with the best in the country,” Harper said.

The other Harper, a power-hitting phenom from Las Vegas, attended a junior college before he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2010 MLB amateur draft. This Harper is a fast-rising catcher who adapted quickly to the varsity game.

“I spoke to the coach at Virginia Tech, and Bryce and I talked it out,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said. “They really appreciated his skills. It's a perfect fit for him athletically and academically. Bryce works extremely hard and has committed to baseball full-time. If he's not conditioning, he's in the cage or working on the turf indoors. He is an absolute complete player.”

Platooning with senior Michael Haley behind the plate, a Division II Ashland recruit, Harper was the designated hitter the rest of the time. While his stats weren't gaudy (three doubles, a home run, three RBIs, nine runs), he was third on the team in on-base-slugging percentage (.757) and had an overall on-base percentage of .415. He usually hit fourth or fifth in the order.

Opponents had trouble stealing bases on Harper.

“He had a 2.0(-second) pop time, which is outstanding. You don't see that too often,” Saddler said. “He controls the running game.”

Franklin Regional finished 12-7 and reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. The Panthers were tied for second place in Section 3 with Thomas Jefferson, behind WPIAL and PIAA champion Latrobe.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.