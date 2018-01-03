Jeannette, Hempfield baseball players to compete in All-American tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three high school baseball players from Westmoreland County have been invited to participate in the 2018 Under Armour All-American Pre-Season tournament at Sloan Park, the Chicago Cubs training facility in Mesa, Ariz.

Jeannette senior infielders Tyler Elliott and Tre Cunningham and Hempfield senior infielder Justin Wright will be headed to Arizona on Jan. 12-14. They will be playing three games for the East team.

The tournament brings handpicked players, more than 435 from across the country, to compete and train for three days. The players qualified at the Under Armour Baseball Factory National Tryout, which was held locally at Cool Springs Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

The players were put through numerous drills, including fielding ability, hitting, the 60- and 30-yard dashes, shuttle runs, a broad jump, throwing and bat speed.

According to Jeannette American Legion baseball coach Kevin Elliott, the players received high scores.

Tyler Elliott and Cunningham helped Jeannette capture its first WPIAL Class A baseball title in 2017. Wright was one of Hempfield's top players and is a St. John's commit.

Teams will compete in front of college coaches and scouts. Last year, all 30 Major League Baseball teams had a scouting represented, along with the MLB Scouting Bureau.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.