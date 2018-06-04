Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Four-run 5th carries Greensburg Central Catholic baseball into PIAA Class A quarters

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY — After every Greensburg Central Catholic baseball game, coach Dennis Reist awards a player a helmet for key contributions during the game.

It's a Centurions helmet, and James Rice was the easy winner following Monday's PIAA Class A first-round playoff game against DuBois Central Catholic at Kuntz Memorial Field.

Rice hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning and threw out a runner trying to advance to third base in the seventh inning to help Greensburg Central Catholic defeat the District 9 champion 4-3.

GCC (15-6) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday to play District 6 champion Homer-Center at a site and time to be determined.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between GCC's Antonio Cavallo and DCC's James Grecco, a Clarion recruit.

“Their starting pitcher was tough, one of the best pitchers we've seen all year,” Rice said. “We took advantage of our opportunities.

“They got up on us early, but we've been through a lot all season, and we knew we would eventually hit. We made some great plays in the field. It was a big team win.”

The pitchers matched zeros through three innings before DuBois Central Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Grecco walked and scored on a sacrifice fly.

GCC used a little two-out lightning in the fifth.

Ethan Bailey reached on an error. Paul Rice doubled off the center-field fence, moving pinch runner Ben LaCarte to third.

Danny Erdely and Nick Ruggieri then drew bases-loaded walks to give GCC a 2-1 lead, and James Rice followed with a two-run single.

“The bottom of the order worked themselves on, and James came up with the huge hit to put us up,” Reist said. “We made plays, and (Cavallo) and Bruce (Leonard) pitched a gem.

“This team won't quit. Last year, we lost a couple close ones. This year, they know what it takes.”

DCC put together three consecutive hits to score two runs to begin the fifth inning to trim the lead to 4-3, but Leonard relieved Cavallo in the sixth and retired the Cardinals in order.

With one out in the seventh, Leonard gave up two bloop singles to left, but Tyler McIntosh tried to advance to third and Rice threw him out.

Leonard then got Grecco to fly out to end the game with tying and winning runs on base.

“I have no problem with Tyler trying to advance,” DCC coach Adam Fox said. “We've been aggressive all year. The left fielder made a great throw, and the third baseman made a good tag.”

Kent State recruit Justin Miknis had three hits for DCC.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me