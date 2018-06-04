Four-run 5th carries Greensburg Central Catholic baseball into PIAA Class A quarters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — After every Greensburg Central Catholic baseball game, coach Dennis Reist awards a player a helmet for key contributions during the game.

It's a Centurions helmet, and James Rice was the easy winner following Monday's PIAA Class A first-round playoff game against DuBois Central Catholic at Kuntz Memorial Field.

Rice hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning and threw out a runner trying to advance to third base in the seventh inning to help Greensburg Central Catholic defeat the District 9 champion 4-3.

GCC (15-6) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday to play District 6 champion Homer-Center at a site and time to be determined.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between GCC's Antonio Cavallo and DCC's James Grecco, a Clarion recruit.

“Their starting pitcher was tough, one of the best pitchers we've seen all year,” Rice said. “We took advantage of our opportunities.

“They got up on us early, but we've been through a lot all season, and we knew we would eventually hit. We made some great plays in the field. It was a big team win.”

The pitchers matched zeros through three innings before DuBois Central Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Grecco walked and scored on a sacrifice fly.

GCC used a little two-out lightning in the fifth.

Ethan Bailey reached on an error. Paul Rice doubled off the center-field fence, moving pinch runner Ben LaCarte to third.

Danny Erdely and Nick Ruggieri then drew bases-loaded walks to give GCC a 2-1 lead, and James Rice followed with a two-run single.

“The bottom of the order worked themselves on, and James came up with the huge hit to put us up,” Reist said. “We made plays, and (Cavallo) and Bruce (Leonard) pitched a gem.

“This team won't quit. Last year, we lost a couple close ones. This year, they know what it takes.”

DCC put together three consecutive hits to score two runs to begin the fifth inning to trim the lead to 4-3, but Leonard relieved Cavallo in the sixth and retired the Cardinals in order.

With one out in the seventh, Leonard gave up two bloop singles to left, but Tyler McIntosh tried to advance to third and Rice threw him out.

Leonard then got Grecco to fly out to end the game with tying and winning runs on base.

“I have no problem with Tyler trying to advance,” DCC coach Adam Fox said. “We've been aggressive all year. The left fielder made a great throw, and the third baseman made a good tag.”

Kent State recruit Justin Miknis had three hits for DCC.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.