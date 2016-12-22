Five losses to open season uncharacteristic for Burrell girls basketball

The Bucs girls basketball team has experienced great success since Meghan Ziemianski took over as coach in 2011.

Brooke Smith went with Burrell to the Palumbo Center for the WPIAL championship game as a freshman and then played a significant role in state playoff runs the next two years.

This season's first five games provided a bit of a different experience.

Long one of the Alle-Kiski Valley's most successful — if not dominant — basketball programs, Burrell began the year with five consecutive losses — its worst start in more than a decade — before ending the streak with a victory over Highlands in Monday's Section 1-4A opener. Included in that span were the end of a 35-game home winning streak and injuries to two of the team's starters, hampering an already shorthanded roster.

Needless to say, Monday's win provided somewhat of a necessary morale boost.

“It just felt good to finally get back into our groove,” said Smith, a three-year starter. “It's definitely something I'm not used to. Ninth-grade year, I was going to the Palumbo, and since then there's expectations. Not starting off the way we wanted to this year was different. But it's something where you have to push through it.”

Burrell (1-5), which won at least 20 games and reached the PIAA playoffs the past four seasons, faced challenges from the jump.

• First, the Bucs needed to replace departed Division I recruit Natalie Myers (Youngstown State), one season after replacing another Division I recruit in Sydney Bordonaro (Pepperdine). An expected contributor, Myers' younger sister Tess, enrolled instead at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

• Then senior Nicole Kristof and junior Brittany Dunn, two of the team's top rebounders, suffered concussions in the second game of the season, leading coach Meghan Ziemianski to use junior varsity players to fill the holes in the lineup.

• Finally, the Bucs faced a front-loaded schedule with five games in the first seven days, all against schools with larger enrollments: Fox Chapel, Seneca Valley, Butler, Armstrong and Penn Hills, and wintry weather that forced the cancelation of two practices.

“It was drastic,” Ziemianski said. “Not that we're sore losers, but we've been fortunate enough to have such phenomenal seasons, especially with going undefeated. (The seniors have) been around since seventh grade, so they're definitely not used to seeing seasons like that. It takes some getting used to.”

Rather than wallow, Burrell looked at one positive in its 0-5 start: none of the losses came in a section game.

“We discussed it before the Butler game: If we win, that looks good for us later on, but if we lose, we still have section play,” said senior point guard Eliza Oswalt, the Bucs' leading scorer. “We know our competition in section: It's a lot of A-K Valley teams. We've played them for three years, so we know exactly what to expect.”

Oswalt scored 25 points and Smith added 14 in Burrell's 48-35 victory over Highlands on Monday. Those two, along with sophomore Kaylen Sharrow, are expected to carry the load while Dunn and Kristof remain out with their injuries. Sophomore Grace Omecinski and freshman Maia Ferra started in their place Monday.

“I think after starting with those five games, you've just got to go with what you've got,” Ziemianski said. “What else are you going to do? There aren't any options. We just show up and hope the three definitely play well and the other two contribute.”

The ultimate hope for Burrell is that early-season pain gives way to late-season blessings, particularly once the roster is back to full strength.

“Those first five games just set the tone for how we should play when we play good teams in our section,” Oswalt said. “We should come out and just play hard. When you're playing hard against 6A teams, yeah, we might not have won the games, but being at the game and watching us play, we were intense. When we carry that intensity into our section play, now we see our capabilities.

“Even (Monday) night, we won without two of our starters. I think that says a lot.”

