A-K Valley high school basketball notebook: Several area teams wait to begin section play

Add another quirk to WPIAL basketball teams' life under the PIAA's six-classification format: Several have to wait until the New Year to begin section play.

Although many teams began section play this week, classifications with fewer teams are still in the midst of nonsection competition.

The Highlands and Kiski Area boys, part of the six-team Section 3-5A, won't play their section opener until Jan. 3. Likewise for Burrell in Section 3-AAA and St. Joseph in Section 3-A.

On the girls side, St. Joseph will wait until Jan. 2 before opening section play against Clairton. The Spartans' Section 3-A has just five teams.

Trojan War

The Burrell girls basketball team's home game Friday night against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic comes with more intrigue than a normal section game.

Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (2-0) won the PIAA Class A title last season and features one of the top players in the state in Sam Breen, a Dayton recruit who averaged 26.6 points last season. But the Trojans also feature freshman Tess Myers — the younger sister of 2016 Burrell graduate Natalie Myers, who finished as the Bucs' all-time leading scorer. Myers, a former Burrell team manager, enrolled at North Catholic for her freshman season.

“It's going to be a competition,” Burrell senior Brooke Smith said. “I look forward to a competition and going out there and playing. That's something I think we all look forward to it. It's going to be a tough game, so we're just trying to prepare for it the best we can.

“It's awkward, but (Tess Myers) did what she thought was best for her. We're just going to go out and play, no hard feelings.”

The Bucs and Trojans tip off at 6 p.m. Friday at Burrell.

Millennium Max

Burrell senior Max Garda passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season in football, becoming the first Bucs quarterback to achieve that.

He reached the 1,000 milestone in basketball this week, too, scoring his 1,000th career point in the Bucs' 57-49 loss Monday to Valley.

A four-year starter, Garda scored 23 points in the losing effort.

On the mend

After missing the first three games of the season because of a shoulder injury suffered in a club soccer game, St. Joseph senior guard Vincenzo Schiano diCola returned Tuesday.

He showed little rust, scoring 11 points in the Spartans' 68-45 victory over Apollo-Ridge.

“It (was) very frustrating watching all these games my team was playing in against these rivals like Riverview and Leechburg,” Schiano diCola said. “It's frustrating because I just want to be out there so bad.”

Injury woes

With starters Brittany Dunn and Nicole Kristof out with concussions, Burrell finds itself in an all-too-familiar situation. Two seasons ago, star forward Natalie Myers also missed time with a concussion.

Given the Bucs play with a short bench to begin with, having one starter out can cause problems — let alone two.

“There's no timeframe,” coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “It's not like a broken arm: You do this, you rehab and come back.”

Quotable

“H-O-R-S-E, maybe, a couple times, but not normal basketball.”

• Springdale senior Chloe Guy, on her basketball experience before joining the Dynamos this season. Springdale played its season opener Monday against Sto-Rox.

