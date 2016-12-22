Freeport junior Beale gains opponents' attention with shooting touch, 36-point game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a coach's son and younger brother to a 1,000-point scorer, Freeport junior Ben Beale faces expectations loftier than most first-year starters.

“Absolutely,” he said. “First, you're a coach's son, so you're expected to do better. And then Josh had 1,000 points, so you're expected to do as well as he did.”

Yet, after just five games, he already is escaping their shadow.

A 6-foot-2 forward, Beale has emerged as a solid shooter for the Yellowjackets, particularly from the 3-point arc. With his older brother home from college to watch, Beale hit six 3s and scored 36 points last week at Shady Side Academy.

That performance beat Josh's best single-game total by one point, a fact that wasn't lost on the Beale brothers.

“Ben was like, ‘Dude, I've already beat you,' ” their coach and father, Mike Beale, said with a laugh.

Josh Beale, now a freshman for IUP baseball, was a four-year starter for Freeport basketball who averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. He graduated last spring with 1,198 career points. Now it's the 16-year-old Beale who's a double-digit scorer with a 15.8-point average.

“He grew up in his brother's shadow, but he's a completely different player and a completely different kid all around,” said Mike Beale, who recalled his sons' backyard half-court battles. “Josh was a power forward, a banger-type. Ben is a pure shooter, a kid who can play on the perimeter and has a great skill set.”

In Tuesday's section opener, when Valley pulled to within nine points, Beale hit a clutch second-half 3 from atop the arc that pushed Freeport to victory. The top of the key is Beale's favorite spot, but in the Yellowjackets' dribble-drive offense, many of his 3-pointers come from the corner.

“In the summer, we probably shot 500 a day,” Mike Beale said. “He really has a nice shot. He was raised in the old gym across the street, so he's been shooting that ball since he was able to walk.”

Mike Beale has coached Freeport for more than 20 years combined as either a head coach or assistant. His third stint as the team's head coach started in 2011.

Ben Beale came off the bench last season when the Yellowjackets finished 9-13 overall, 3-11 in the section with a senior-heavy lineup. Now a starter himself, these first five games have caught the attention of defenses and has his father at times rethinking last season.

“Looking back, I wish I would have got him some more time last year,” Mike Beale said. “He would have been even further along than what he is right now. But as I told him, you're no longer the unknown. People are going to know what you are, and people are going to guard you differently now that you've proven you're able to score.”

Beale had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Valley. Eager to play a year ago as a sophomore, the trying season strengthened Ben Beale's patience and the father-son, coach-player relationship.

“I would want to say something after games when we struggled,” he said. “ ‘Dad, come on! We've got to do something else because we're not winning.' But I kept my mouth shut. He knew what he was doing.”

Now in Class 4A, Freeport is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Section 1. The team is off until a nonsection game with Eden Christian on Dec. 29. They return to section play Jan. 3 at Indiana.

For Beale, his 36-point effort was bittersweet because they ultimately lost that night to Shady Side Academy. But he accepts the inevitable comparisons with his brother.

“I like it to a point,” he said. “When I was younger I got it a lot … and I didn't do much. Now, people hopefully are seeing it.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.