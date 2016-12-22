Leechburg girls basketball team dominates Ellis School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last season, Leechburg took Ellis School into two overtimes before losing by three.

That was a far cry from Thursday night as Leechburg routed the Tigers, 66-18, at Lewis Hicks Gym.

The Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) took advantage of turnovers on the first 12 Ellis possessions, forging a 35-0 lead.

Junior Mikayla Lovelace looked to be on her way to breaking her own school record of 39 points in a game, scoring 19 in the first period.

But Lovelace turned to feeding the ball more to teammates after Leechburg built up a 44-5 lead midway through the second period. She finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals before leaving the game with 4 minutes, 7 seconds to go.

“I expected a more competitive game,” Lovelace said. “But we got some players into the game who don't usually play when it's a close game.”

With the Blue Devils in front 52-7 at halftime the PIAA's continuous-clock rules reigned for the second half.

Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso was on the other end of some blowout games a few years ago.

“It's not real fun, other than the fact that we executed very well,” Ceraso said. “The girls showed great energy. In the early-season struggles, we had a bad loss to Derry, then lost badly to West Shamokin, so we had to regroup and work on some things and I think it paid off.”

Leechburg is ranked the state's No. 9 team in Class 2A, according to a Lancaster-based poll, but Lovelace is grading on a harsher curve.

“I'd just give us a C-plus,” Lovelace said. “There are some things we need to work on.”

Said Ceraso: “If that's what she says, I agree with her. There's always room for improvement. I like that attitude.”

Lovelace ended the first period in style with a reverse layup from the right of the hoop.

Ellis had just seven players dressed Thursday as some girls headed for Christmas vacations early.

The Tigers are 0-2 in Class 2A, Section 2, 1-5 overall.

Katie Brandegee had 11 points, and Kalcy Forester had 14 rebounds.

Brandegee scored the first two Tigers points with 24.8 seconds left in the first period.

Makenzie Fello chipped in with 14 points for Leechburg, and Brittany Robilio had 10 points and four steals. Cam Davies had 10 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.

All five Leechburg starters scored in the first five minutes of the game.

The Blue Devils will play next week in the Apollo Trust Tournament, squaring off against Saltsburg in what might prove to be a test for Leechburg.

The Blue Devils return to section play Jan. 2 against Northgate, then face five-time defending WPIAL champion Vincentian.

Ellis committed 28 turnovers, 16 in the first period.

The Blue Devils had just eight turnovers, four over the final three periods.

George Guido is a freelance writer.