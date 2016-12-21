Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional takes down rival Hempfield

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:51 p.m.

Colton Camacho's pin in 1 minute, 35 seconds sealed a key win for the Franklin Regional wrestling team Wednesday night, as the Panthers topped rival Hempfield, 37-30, in a Class AAA, Section 1B match.

Camacho won at 120 pounds before Hempfield's Vince DiStefanis scored a major decision at 126 to end the match.

Spencer Lee (132), Peter Klein (182) and Eric Festa (285) earned pins for the Panthers (2-1, 2-0).

Jared Verkleeren (152) and Dallyn Wood (195) scored pins for Hempfield (4-1, 0-1).

Norwin 39, Latrobe 26 — The Knights (1-1, 1-1) got pins from Kurtis Phipps (106 pounds), Jason Miller (126) and Chris Zona (152) in Class AAA, Section 1B match. Latrobe (0-2, 0-2) got pins from Brady Sherback (120) and Joel Cawoski (138).

Belle Vernon 47, Thomas Jefferson 24 — Logan Seliga (126), Brock Godzin (152), Zachary Hartman (160) and Billy Korber (220) earned pins as No. 3 Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) earned a Class AAA, Section 2A victory.

Derry 62, Southmoreland 15 — Kace Sabedra (113), Shawn Broadway (126), Trey Weinell (138), Gannon Lenhart (152), Dom DeLuca (195), Noah Wiencek (220) and Hunter Edmiston (285) all had pins as Derry (8-0, 2-0) topped Southmoreland (1-1, 1-1) in a Class AA, Section 2B matchup.

Yough 34, Elizabeth Forward 30 — Eli Ball (138) and Dom Charletta (170) secured pins to guide Yough (1-1, 1-1) to a Class AA, Section 2B victory.

Valley 69, Jeannette 6 — Josh Smail (145 pounds) earned a pin to score all the points for Jeannette (0-2, 0-2) in a Class AA, Section 3B loss to Valley (2-0, 2-0).

Boys basketball

Monessen 69, Jeannette 63 — Justice Rice scored 23 points to guide Monessen (3-2) to a nonsection win. Anthony Johnson scored 19 points to lead Jeannette (1-5). Mark Wormack had 15 and Mike Pompei added 12 for the Jayhawks.

Girls basketball

Butler 68, Latrobe 38 — Laura Graytok scored seven points for Latrobe (3-2), but Butler (4-2) rolled to a nonsection win.

Jeannette 63, Monessen 24 — Olivia Sirnic scored 27 points as Jeannette (2-1) rolled to a nonsection victory.

Tuesday's late highlights

• Jake Biss drilled a jumper with less than 40 seconds remaining to seal a 84-80 Section 3-6A boys basketball victory for Latrobe (4-0, 1-0). Austin Butler scored 31 points in the win.

• Conner Watt scored 16, and Derry (2-2, 1-0) outscored Yough (0-5, 0-1), 18-9 in the final quarter to secure a Section 1-AAAA win, 48-40.

• Kass Taylor scored 25 points and went over 1,000 for his career as the California boys (6-1, 1-0) won in Section 2-AA.

