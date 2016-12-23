Westmoreland high school roundup: Latrobe, Southmoreland, GCC earn section wins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Austin Butler scored 32 points to lead five double-digit scorers as Class 6A No. 3 Latrobe posted a 98-71 win over visiting Penn-Trafford (2-4, 0-2) in a Section 3 boys basketball game Friday night.

Jake Biss added 15 points, Reed Fenton 14, Marcus Dudzenski 12 and Bryce Butler 12 for the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0), who are averaging nearly 80 points.

Cam Suman led Penn-Trafford with 14 points, Chris Abreu added 11 and Kevin Stinelli had 10.

Latrobe led by 30 (85-55) in the third quarter.

Plum 61, Hempfield 57 — Host Plum used a 26-20 advantage in the fourth quarter to seal a Section 3-6A victory. Lamar Whiting had 24 points for the Mustangs (4-2, 1-1).

Zachary Queen scored 24 points, and Braden Brose had 14 points for Hempfield (2-3, 0-2), which opened the game on a 15-11 run.

Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 50 — In Section 1-5A, Dakota Browning scored 22 points and Anthony Pampena added 16 to lead Ringgold (3-4, 1-1) to victory.

Deer Lakes 82, Yough 35 — Deer Lakes opened a 27-6 lead and rolled to a Section 1-4A victory over Yough (1-6, 0-2). Jake Spirnock scored 17 for the Lancers (3-3, 1-1).

Southmoreland 68, Beth-Center 45 — Brandon Stone scored 29 points and Tommy Pisula added 21 as Southmoreland (5-1, 2-0) scored a win in Section 4-AAA.

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 35 — The Class AA No. 3 Centurions had four players in double figures en route to a Section 1 victory at home. Jack Liberatore and Neal McDermott had 13 apiece, and Asa Klimchock and Alvin Ross each had 11 for GCC (6-0, 2-0).

Girls basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Serra Catholic 28 — Brittany Stawovy scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2, 2-0) won a Section 3-AA game. The Centurions opened a 23-11 lead to take control.

Thursday's late highlights

• Kassidy Hubert scored 15 and the Franklin Regional girls basketball team (4-2, 1-1) rallied from an early seven-point deficit to win 57-52 in Section 4-5A.

• Keystone Oaks used a 19-2 second-quarter run to defeat Mt. Pleasant (3-3, 1-1), 59-39, in a Section 3-4A girls basketball game.

• Hunter Stonecheck's 19 points paced the Franklin Regional boys (5-2) in an 83-58 nonsection victory over Perry.

• Christian Gorscak and Jared Gerger each scored twice to lead Hempfield (7-5) to a 4-2 win over Quaker Valley in a Class AA East Division hockey game.

• Brendon Linderman and Ryan Collette (3 assists) each scored four times, and Zackery Szolek had three goals as Greensburg Salem (1-9) won its first game by defeating Gateway, 13-3, in a Class A East Division hockey game.

Jonah Faulk had three assists for the Golden Lions.

• Nick Caretta had two goals and three assists as Franklin Regional (11-0) defeated Norwin (2-8) in a Class A East Division hockey game.