Trib Cup: Steel Valley boys off to fast start

With more than half of the Steel Valley boys basketball roster missing the first four games of the season because of the Ironmen's run to the PIAA football final, the team looked to its captain for leadership.

Temporarily featuring just seven players on its roster — many of whom are freshmen and sophomores — for those four games against some of the WPIAL's traditionally stronger teams, junior forward Ja'Mier Fletcher helped his younger teammates adapt to the varsity level, while also averaging an impressive 22 points and 16 rebounds.

“He's been talking to the younger guys … it was their first test of playing against the Thomas Jeffersons and the West Mifflins of the world under the lights, and he just made sure the lights weren't too bright for them,” Steel Valley coach Dale Chapman said.

“Even though they're so young, I just trust their game,” Fletcher added.

Now at 5-1 overall, and with its full roster intact after its eight football players returned to the lineup Dec. 19 against Perry, the Ironmen are highlighted as this week's Trib Total Media High School Sports Award feature team, and are a big reason why Steel Valley is currently in fifth place in the Class 3A Trib Cup rankings.

Fletcher, who dedicated himself to working out in the offseason, is a physical presence inside the paint with his 6-foot-6 frame, but Chapman also credited him for his ability to step outside.

“He's worked on his outside shot a heck of a lot this summer, and his ball-handling a lot, so we're not afraid to put him out there 10-12 feet and let him shoot,” he said.

In addition to Fletcher, 5-foot-7 freshman point guard Cam Polak played a big part in the team's early-season success, including netting 20 points in the team's season-opener against Northgate.

“He loves the game, he's a competitor. For a ninth-grader, he's grown up pretty fast, and he's not afraid,” Chapman said.

And with the addition of eight players from the football team, including seniors Zai'Quan Henderson, Paris and Trey Ford, DeWayne Murray and Ryan Harper, along with junior guard Amonte Strothers, the Ironmen have lineup flexibility, with the ability to play big, small or an up-tempo style.

“It's great to have them back with more scorers, more help,” Fletcher said.

Those players all played an integral part in helping the football team earn its first ever PIAA title and, for Chapman and the rest of the basketball team, they're hoping those winning ways carry over to the court this winter.

“Success is contagious, and if it can carry over to us, we'll accept it; there's no problem with that,” he said.

After winning Section 4-AAA last year with an 11-3 mark (17-8 overall) before advancing to the PIAA playoffs, the Ironmen have lofty goals once again this season, hoping to duplicate the success of the football team.

“We have the same goals as our football team had,” Fletcher said. “Win WPIALs first and win states second. Our motto is just focusing on winning your next game.”

Chapman agreed, noting that it doesn't matter how they win games, just as long as they do enough to earn a victory.

“Our goals don't change,” he said. “Our goal is to win our next game. That's our goal, no matter what. We win the next game, and we're not looking to be blowing people out. We want to be one point better than our opponent and just win the next game, that's the goal.”

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.