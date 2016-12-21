High school basketball notebook: Transfer has big debut for Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A talented transfer gave Jeannette's boys basketball team an instant boost.

Sophomore Anthony Johnson, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward who transferred from Allderdice, came off the bench to score 28 points and pull down 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 64-48 win at Summit Academy.

It was the Jayhawks' first win of the season and broke a six-game losing streak dating to last season.

Batts said Johnson enrolled at Jeannette last week and took part in one practice before Tuesday's Section 1-AA game, in which he made 13 of 15 free throws.

Johnson also attended Chartiers Valley and Lincoln Park.

Batts said Johnson's family recently moved to Jeannette. The coach said the WPIAL approved the transfer.

“He's been itching to play,” Batts said. “He's a talented kid. He's rangy and can get to the basket. If he keeps working hard, he has a bright future. He's finding his way with the other guys. He played well in his first game, but he still needs to work hard and earn his keep.”

Johnson has played in the King James AAU program.

Kelly out

Penn-Trafford hopes to get junior guard Sean Kelly back soon from a sprained ankle he suffered Dec. 14 against Gateway. Kelly, the team's backcourt leader, has missed two games, including Tuesday's 75-56 loss to Norwin.

“We'll see what happens,” Warriors coach Jim Rocco said. “He may show up at practice and be ready to go. He's one of the best players in our section.”

Reunion for Callas

Franklin Regional girls coach Courtney Callas will try to make it three straight wins over her high school coach. Callas, in her second season, will guide the Panthers on Thursday night against Armstrong in a Class 5A Section 3 game in Murrysville. Armstrong is coached by Kirk Lorigan, who coached Callas at Freeport. In 2003-04, Freeport made the WPIAL Class AA championship game with Callas a key guard.

Callas, who was an assistant at Seton Hill for four years before coming to Franklin Regional where she replaced Rick Klimchock, led the Panthers to two wins over Armstrong last season.

Playoff rematch

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys went 21-1 in the regular season last year, tying the school record for wins, but lost to Aliquippa in the WPIAL semifinals for the second straight time in the playoffs. The Centurions (4-0) visit Aliquippa (2-2) on Thursday night for a nonsection rematch.

Anyone for 50-50?

Derry's boys team has scored exactly as many points as it has allowed — 200 — and, as a result, the Trojans' record is 2-2. They're scoring 50 and allowing 50 a game.

Max effort

Burrell senior Max Garda puts up statistics by the thousands. The standout guard recently scored his 1,000th career point, which followed a football season where he rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards as the Buccaneers quarterback.

Layups

Southmoreland's boys team is leading Class 3A in scoring at 74 points per game. The Scotties, led by 6-10 junior Brandon Stone, put up 90 against Burgettstown. ... Austin Butler-led Latrobe leads 6A at 77.3 points a game, including 93 against Canon-McMillan. ... The Penn Hills at Norwin girls/boys doubleheader was moved to Thursday because Norwin does not have school Friday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.