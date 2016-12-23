Breen surpasses 2,000 points as CWNC downs Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So far, it looks like jumping three enrollment classes hasn't hurt Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's girls basketball program.

The defending PIAA Class A champions are 2-0 in Section 1-4A after rolling past Burrell, 64-42, Friday night.

Sam Breen, last season's Class A state Player of the Year, scored 22 points and surpassed 2,000 career points as the Trojanettes went to 7-1 overall.

North Catholic jumped out to a 14-2 advantage over the Bucs and built the lead to 31 by the latter stages of the third quarter.

Burrell, missing two starters with concussions, was led by Brooke Smith's 20 points as the Bucs fell to 1-6, 1-1.

“We're doing a lot of things really well,” Trojanettes coach Molly Rottman said. “We're playing well as a team, we're being unselfish with the basketball. But we're missing a lot of layups and our free throw shooting isn't so great, so there's always room for improvement.”

Friday's game also marked the return home of freshman Tess Myers, who went through the school system at Burrell before enrolling at North Catholic over the summer.

“I don't know if awkward is the right word, or bittersweet,” Rottman said. “She's from here, her family's gone here. I think it was a tough decision for her not to be here. Once she got into the game, she sort of settled down.”

Myers finished with nine points.

Breen hit the 2,000-point mark by putting back an offensive rebound with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left in the second quarter to join the elite group.

“It's really exciting,” said Breen, a Dayton recruit. “I didn't really know how close I was until we got here, and one of the little girls told me. We have so many scorers, so it's not like I'm the only one who needs to score. But they were getting me the ball, so it wasn't just me; everyone was getting involved.”

Kylie Huffman contributed 18 points to the attack, including four 3-pointers.

Dani Short, playing a strong inside game, chipped in with 12 points.

With the Trojanettes coming in as heavy favorites, Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski thought her team was still able to accomplish some things.

“I'm happy with the way we played,” Ziemianski said. “You can tell that we were working on things, which was nice. You can tell we were having fun playing the game. It wasn't stressful. It was nice to have players play like that.”

Eliza Oswalt had 17 points, and Kaylen Sharrow had five to round out the Burrell scoring.

Ziemianski expects Nicole Kristof and Brittany Dunn, both out of the lineup with concussions, to return to the court at some point.

There was no junior varsity game Friday because of Burrell's depleted ranks.

“Sometimes when you're down like this and playing a team like this, you can get frustrated,” Ziemianski said. “But they came out ready to play. I was proud of them.”

For North Catholic, it appears the team has an excellent chance of becoming the first WPIAL school to make the playoffs in four different enrollment classes. The Trojanettes have made the WPIAL playoffs a record 41 consecutive seasons.

“I hope we don't rest on our laurels from last year,” Rottman said. “I think when you come to North, you kind of know the expectations in basketball. We talk early on about what we want to accomplish. The girls rise to that. We know tonight was a section game and we needed to play well. We'll see in March how that goes.”

Burrell will be back in action Wednesday at the State College tournament, playing the host Little Lions in the opening round.

George Guido is a freelance writer.