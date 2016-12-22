Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Basketball

Penn Hills uses 3rd-quarter surge to seal key section win at Norwin

Josh Rizzo | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 8:30 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Ionie Banner and Norwin's Abigail Gabauer react to a call on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' head coach Robert Cash talks to his player Ariana Dunson during a game against Norwin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Taylor Ingel battles Penn Hills' Ionie Banner and Ariana Dunson for a reboundon Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills fan Donjae Johnson, 9, stands for the national anthem in her pajamas before the game against Norwin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Taylor Ingel and Penn Hills' Diamond-Jay Whittington battle for a rebound on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Diamond-Jay Whittington goes up for a layup while hit in the face by Norwin's Taylor Ingel on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Magen Polczynski shoots against Penn Hills' Imani Clement on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's head coach Brian Brozeski looks for a foul against Penn Hills on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin head coach Brian Brozeski calls out a play against Penn Hills on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Turnovers and missed shots appeared to have the Norwin girls basketball team in a daze Thursday night at home. What Knights junior guard Magen Polczynski would like to see is the Knights use this experience to energize faster.

Norwin didn't get to the free throw line in the first half and shot 33 percent (6 of 18) from the field in a 53-49 Section 2-6A loss to Penn Hills.

“I definitely think in the first and second quarter we were a little slow,” Polczynski said. “We picked it up in the fourth quarter, and hopefully we can start off the game quick next time and be a first-half oriented team.”

The Knights weren't a first-half team against the Indians (5-1, 1-0). Norwin was held without a basket for a 6-minute stretch, allowing Penn Hills to use an 8-0 run to build a 13-6 lead.

Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said he thought playing in a big section game had the Knights a little nervous early.

“It's a little bit of the moment,” Brozeski said. “It was almost a feeling-out process. We stalled a little bit, but I liked how the girls battled back.”

Polcyznski stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left before halftime.

“Magen's a great role player coming off the bench for us,” Brozeski said. “She has a lot of playing experience the last few years. It's nice being able to rely on her coming and being like a calming factor. She's a good supplemental part for whatever we need, scoring, ball-handling or playing defense.”

Penn Hills forced Norwin (4-2, 1-1) into 27 turnovers. First-year Indians coach Robert Cash said they didn't have a set idea of how to defend the Knights.

“We don't really go with game plans for certain teams,” Cash said. “For the most part, we do what we are taught to do and hope it works. We want to stay home on shooters, and we know they shoot the ball well.”

The Indians used a big third-quarter surge to get breathing room. Norwin had cut the lead to 29-25 following a 3-pointer from Danielle McMaster, who led the Knights with 16 points, and two free throws by Kassidy Battiste. Penn Hills guard Desiree Oliver stopped the Knights' momentum with a longer jumper with 1:19 left in the third quarter. Oliver, who recorded 12 points, then stole the ball and her missed layup attempt was followed up by Tayanna Robertson. Robertson scored a game-high 18 points and had nine rebounds.

It was the start of an 8-0 run which put the Indians ahead 37-25.

Aggressive defense late helped Norwin get within single digits, but the Knights were unable to make up the ground they lost.

In the future, they will look for a spark earlier. Polczynski likes to use defense to find one.

“I know our team is more of a defense-oriented team,” Polczynski said. “I try to use my defense to spark the offense. So I try to get turnovers, tips, steals and quick easy threes for my teammates.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.