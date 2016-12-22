Penn Hills uses 3rd-quarter surge to seal key section win at Norwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Turnovers and missed shots appeared to have the Norwin girls basketball team in a daze Thursday night at home. What Knights junior guard Magen Polczynski would like to see is the Knights use this experience to energize faster.

Norwin didn't get to the free throw line in the first half and shot 33 percent (6 of 18) from the field in a 53-49 Section 2-6A loss to Penn Hills.

“I definitely think in the first and second quarter we were a little slow,” Polczynski said. “We picked it up in the fourth quarter, and hopefully we can start off the game quick next time and be a first-half oriented team.”

The Knights weren't a first-half team against the Indians (5-1, 1-0). Norwin was held without a basket for a 6-minute stretch, allowing Penn Hills to use an 8-0 run to build a 13-6 lead.

Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said he thought playing in a big section game had the Knights a little nervous early.

“It's a little bit of the moment,” Brozeski said. “It was almost a feeling-out process. We stalled a little bit, but I liked how the girls battled back.”

Polcyznski stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left before halftime.

“Magen's a great role player coming off the bench for us,” Brozeski said. “She has a lot of playing experience the last few years. It's nice being able to rely on her coming and being like a calming factor. She's a good supplemental part for whatever we need, scoring, ball-handling or playing defense.”

Penn Hills forced Norwin (4-2, 1-1) into 27 turnovers. First-year Indians coach Robert Cash said they didn't have a set idea of how to defend the Knights.

“We don't really go with game plans for certain teams,” Cash said. “For the most part, we do what we are taught to do and hope it works. We want to stay home on shooters, and we know they shoot the ball well.”

The Indians used a big third-quarter surge to get breathing room. Norwin had cut the lead to 29-25 following a 3-pointer from Danielle McMaster, who led the Knights with 16 points, and two free throws by Kassidy Battiste. Penn Hills guard Desiree Oliver stopped the Knights' momentum with a longer jumper with 1:19 left in the third quarter. Oliver, who recorded 12 points, then stole the ball and her missed layup attempt was followed up by Tayanna Robertson. Robertson scored a game-high 18 points and had nine rebounds.

It was the start of an 8-0 run which put the Indians ahead 37-25.

Aggressive defense late helped Norwin get within single digits, but the Knights were unable to make up the ground they lost.

In the future, they will look for a spark earlier. Polczynski likes to use defense to find one.

“I know our team is more of a defense-oriented team,” Polczynski said. “I try to use my defense to spark the offense. So I try to get turnovers, tips, steals and quick easy threes for my teammates.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.