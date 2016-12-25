Tribune-Review high school sports highlights: Dec. 26-30, 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week in high school sports:

Tuesday

A holiday tradition, boys and girls basketball teams will take a break from section play and compete in tournaments. Most tournaments have gone to the round-robin, showcase format with no overall winners, but they give schools opportunities to rekindle local rivalries and play teams from other classifications. Penn-Trafford is hosting a girls-boys showcase with four games. Opening games in a strong, four-team boys field include Plum vs. McKeesport (1 p.m.) and Allderdice vs. Penn-Trafford (5).

Norwin's boys take on Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. in the opener of the Gateway Tournament.

On the girls side, Penn-Trafford hosts Plum (7 p.m.), and Latrobe and Derry will play host teams — Latrobe in the Hampton Tournament, and Derry in the Ligonier Valley Tournament.

Wednesday

The annual Greensburg Salem boys basketball holiday classic opens with Greensburg Central Catholic playing Mt. Pleasant (5 p.m.). The event's other two games feature Laurel Highlands against Hempfield at 6 and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

The Penn-Trafford showcase concludes with Allderdice vs. Plum (3 p.m.), and McKeesport vs. Penn-Trafford (7).

Penn-Trafford plays McKeesport in the final game of the girls Penn-Trafford showcase at 5 p.m., and Greensburg Salem plays Indiana in the Indiana Tournament.

Latrobe's boys open play in the three-day KSA Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Latrobe's “Grey” Bracket also includes Bonita (Calif.), El Toro (Calif.), Friendswood (Texas), Owasso (OK), Palm Harbor University (Fla.) and United (Texas).

Thursday

The prestigious Powerade wrestling tournament, recognized as one of the best tournaments in the country, celebrates its 50th year. The event begins at 8:15 a.m. with preliminary action at Canon-McMillan. Fifty teams are in the field along with seven returning individual champions, including Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy (145 pounds) and Josh Chisko (106), and six runners-up.

One of the top holiday hoops tournaments is the 25th C.J. Betters RBA Holiday Classic at the Golden Dome on the campus of the Community College of Beaver County. Boys teams in the two-day event include Aliquippa, Beaver, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Highlands, Lincoln Park, Monessen and Pine-Richland.

Friday

The Powerade Tournament concludes with the finals getting underway at 7 p.m. Latrobe boys basketball concludes play in the KSA Tournament in Orlando.