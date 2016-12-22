Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

WPIAL to hold hearing for Jeannette transfer
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 4:24 p.m.

WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley informed Jeannette High School officials Thursday that a hearing will be held Jan. 4 concerning basketball player Anthony Johnson's transfer from Allderdice to Jeannette.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, moved with his family to Jeannette last week and was originally cleared to play basketball.

The sophomore came off the bench to score 28 points and pull down 11 rebounds against Summit Academy on Tuesday. He had 19 against Monessen on Wednesday.

Jeannette athletic director Anthony DeNunzio said Johnson can continue to play until the hearing.

— Paul Schofield

