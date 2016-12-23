Latrobe boys get balanced scoring in victory over Penn-Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe borrowed a “Silent Night” tradition from college basketball Friday night, asking fans to keep quiet until the homestanding Wildcats reached their 10th point of the game.

It wasn't quiet for long.

High-scoring Latrobe made plenty of noise the rest of the night.

Senior 6-foot-5 guard Austin Butler scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds to lead five players in double figures as the Class 6A No. 2 Wildcats stayed unbeaten with a 98-71 win over Penn-Trafford in a Section 3 game.

Senior guard Jake Biss added 15 points, sophomore guard Reed Fenton added 14, junior 6-6 forward Marcus Dudzenski 12 and 6-3 sophomore Bryce Butler 12 for the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0), who are averaging nearly 80 points. They led by 30, 85-35, in the third quarter.

“It was kind of quiet for the first 10 points,” said Butler, a Holy Cross recruit. “But once we got it going, everyone was ecstatic. Our student section was great. The (idea) didn't work out too well.”

While not a fan of the Silent Night idea, Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel also gave props to the five-rows-full student section, clad in Christmas garb.

Asking the section to keep quiet for the first 10 points was like asking a group of carolers to only hum.

“I am proud of them for coming back after a couple days off of school,” Wetzel said. “There have been seasons where we'd have maybe five students in the seats. They came out and gave us great support tonight.”

Latrobe had 56 points by halftime. Fast-break points are nothing new to the Wildcats, but their around-the-horn passing set up quality shots against the young Warriors (2-4, 0-2), who played their third straight game without guard Sean Kelly.

Wetzel liked the ball movement and sharing of the basketball.

“When we have four guys in double figures, we're going to be hard to beat,” Wetzel said. “But to get five is pretty special.”

Penn-Trafford also had balanced scoring. Cam Suman led with 14 points, Chris Abreu added 11, Kevin Stinelli 10, and Zach Rocco nine. Cam Seigfreid had 10 rebounds for P-T

Latrobe's fast start — a 29-12 lead after one quarter — was too much for the Warriors to overcome.

“They are just a really good team,” Warriors coach Jim Rocco said of the Wildcats. “They have two Fab 5 seniors (Butler and Biss), two scholarship kids. Everyone else can kind of lean on them. Every game, the light has gotten a little brighter for us. We're getting better.”

Wetzel thinks Penn-Trafford has the potential to grow.

“They had us down by double figures last year,” he said. “We knew P-T could put points up in bunches. We're fortunate they weren't hot early on.”

While Penn-Trafford will host a holiday tournament next week, Latrobe will take a road trip for the first time, heading south to Orlando, Fla., for the KSA Tournament. Three three-day event begins Wednesday.

“We're not sure what to expect; I'm not even sure who we're playing yet,” Wetzel said. “I have to do all my Christmas shopping tomorrow. I haven't even started yet.”

Before the game, Latrobe honored former WCNS broadcaster Dow Carnahan. The longtime voice of Latrobe football and basketball, died unexpectedly in April at age 56.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.