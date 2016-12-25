Sense of urgency sparks Shaler girls basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Getting your bearings on offense is easy when you have no option but to make a decision. When the Shaler girls basketball team opened the season at the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C., the Titans played with a shot clock.

Within 30 seconds, Shaler had to be decisive. While the Titans' decisions weren't always perfect, Shaler's girls utilized the experience to learn how to think on their feet.

Titans freshman guard Emily Cavacini learned there was no wiggle room for fooling around.

“The whole high school thing is different,” said Cavacini, who averages 6 points. “The shot clock means you can't play with the ball, and you have to find your open girl. If you have a good shot, you have to take it.”

Developing that sense of urgency early is vital for Shaler, which is locked in a brutal Section 1 Class 6A. The Titans are one of three teams to start the season 6-0, along with Pine-Richland and North Allegheny. Butler is 4-2.

One unique part of Shaler's start is the Titans did nearly all of their best work outside of home. Two neutral-court wins were followed by victories at Plum, Moon and Peters Township. The Titans' lone home win came last Thursday, a 33-28 decision over Bethel Park.

“The fact we can be away from home and win games and keep our composure is good when we can do that,” senior guard Gabby Lebakken said. “It shows we can play through adversity.”

Lebakken and Cavacini have both shown their ability to battle. Each has carved out a role for the Titans early on.

Lebakken, who didn't have much varsity experience before this season, used the summer time to sharpen her skills. She ranks second on the team with seven 3-pointers and averages 3.5 points.

“I just worked hard in the summer on my shot and hard at open gyms,” Lebakken said.

Shaler coach Cornelious Nesbit feels the Titans as a whole have trust in each other.

“They have bought into what their role is and what our expectations are,” Nesbit said. “Gabby knows she's a shooter and has the green light when she's open to let it go. Emily is a playmaker and can do so many things. As she learns how to play the game, we've told her to do what comes natural to her, and we'll guide her along.”

Being forced to think on her feet was a great help.

When the Titans get into their first big section game — a matchup with North Allegheny — Jan. 3, Cavacini thinks Shaler will be ready to compete.

“I think that benefited us a lot,” Cavacini said. “Playing with a shot clock, you have to focus on getting the play done and making sure you get a good shot before the shot clock goes off. It prepares us so we knew how to make plays happen for us to score.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.