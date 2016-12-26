Senior guard McMaster leans on experience to lead Norwin girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin girls basketball team entered the season with a chip on its shoulder.

After losing five seniors from a team that went 27-1 and won a WPIAL title, the returning players felt people outside of the program doubted their chances of repeating the success.

Now they are out to show Norwin is here to stay.

“We definitely want to prove the doubters wrong,” senior Danielle McMaster said. “Some good players graduated. But if we work hard and believe in ourselves, we can accomplish a lot of things. We know we can do good things even without the seniors from last year.”

McMaster is leading the team as its most experienced player. A second-year starter, the guard also saw time off the bench as a sophomore.

Her guidance has helped the team start the year 4-2.

“It is invaluable,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “You can talk all you want, but you don't know how you will handle a situation until you are in it. Danielle has the experience that she can relate to different plays in different situations.”

A two-sport athlete, McMaster entered the season after playing volleyball. As a middle hitter, she helped lead the Knights to the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs and earned All-Section 3 second-team honors.

While basketball and volleyball offer some similarities, McMaster said the transition from the court in the fall to the court in the winter is never easy.

“They share some of the same aspects,” McMaster said. “But coming into basketball, I hadn't shot in awhile, and I needed to work on the fundamentals.”

On the hardwood, she gains praise from Brozeski for her versatility. She might not be the leading scorer every night, but there is a good chance McMaster will lead Norwin in another important category.

“When you look at the stats, she does stuff across the board,” Brozeski said. “She has the knack to help us on both sides of the ball. On defense, she can block shots, get steals or rebound. On offense, she has the ability to lead us in assists, rebounds or points.”

McMaster's top game offensively this season was the season-opening 65-58 win over Altoona as she scored 22 points.

“I have been really working on my shooting,” McMaster said. “I have always had an OK shot, but I want it to be better. I also am working on finishing at the rim.”

The Knights opened Section 2-6A competition last week with a convincing 53-35 win over rival Penn-Trafford. The Knights jumped out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and led the Warriors by 11 at the half.

“We started off shooting really well,” McMaster said. “We didn't rely on one or two people to score, which makes it harder on their defense to stop. We were also strong on defense.

“You never know what you will do on offense, but we know we can be tough on defense.”

Getting every section win they can will be crucial for the Knights as they try to clinch their 16th straight WPIAL playoff berth. No team in Section 2 is under .500 early in the season.

“The competition overall in 6A is phenomenal,” Brozeski said. “There is never an off night. If you come with less than your best, you'll be on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“When the ball goes up for a tip, you need to give 100 percent.”

And the Knights are ready to do that. McMaster said the team isn't overlooking any game on its schedule but knows where it wants this season to lead.

“We want to take it one game at a time,” McMaster said. “Our short team goal is to win the next game, the next quarter and the next play.

“But in the long term, we want to win another WPIAL title. If we work hard and believe, we can reach the WPIAL finals again.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.