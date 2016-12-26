Baldwin's Gilbert hits memorable milestone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin senior Lauren Gilbert celebrated the holiday season in a memorable way.

The 5-foot-5 guard and fourth-year starter netted her 1,000th career point last week in a 62-42 nonsection win at home against Seton-La Salle.

Gilbert eclipsed the career milestone off a steal and ensuing layup early on the fourth quarter.

Ironically, Gilbert's uniform number is 21, and she needed 21 points in the game to reach the 1,000-point mark.

“I knew the magic number was 21, but my first goal was a team win,” Gilbert said. “It made it extra special because it was in front of our home crowd, especially since it was youth night. As for scoring 1,000 points, it was a tremendous feeling knowing I got it early on in my senior season with my family and friends to be there for me.

“I'm happy to have such great teammates and look forward to having a standout season with them, and our coaching staff.”

Gilbert accounted for 50 points in back-to-back games, finishing with 24 against Seton-La Salle after connecting for 26 in a 50-49 win over Gateway. She is averaging 24 points this season.

“Lauren handles the ball for us in pressure situations and directs the offense,” coach Nikki Presto said. “She lets her play do the talking and takes over in big-game situations.”

The Highlanders (4-1) went into the holiday break with a four-game winning streak. After dropping a two-point decision to West Allegheny in their season opener, the Baldwin girls defeated South Park, McKeesport, Gateway and Seton-La Salle.

“Lauren hit four 3s (in a three-minute span) versus West Allegheny when we were down 12 and brought us to within two points of victory in our home opener,” Presto said.

The close win at home against Gateway is one Baldwin sophomore Jessica Remlinger won't forget.

Remlinger, a 5-7 guard, scored the biggest point of her young varsity career against the visitors, canning a free throw with just 6.7 seconds remaining to win the game.

“I am proud of (Remlinger's) emergence as a sophomore and a starter,” Presto said. “She missed February to October with a concussion, and attended every single workout and summer league game despite not being cleared to play. She is one of our grittiest players. She has come a long way in a few months.

“It was great to see her clinch the Gateway game for us. I am proud of the way we hustled and scrapped to clinch the victory.”

Senior Amanda Wood, a 6-foot forward, paces Baldwin on the boards, averaging 8 rebounds. She also is averaging 10 points.

Wood racked up 16 points against Seton-La Salle, and helped sew up the win by scoring 10 consecutive points for her team during a four-minute span in the third quarter.

“Amanda provides a solid defensive presence,” Presto said, “ and is always a threat on the perimeter and in the paint offense.”

Junior guard Abbey Larkin has attained double figures multiple times for the Highlanders, while senior guard Abby Barr tossed in 13 points against South Park.

A pair of juniors, Mia Lucarelli and Teia Swiger, add depth in the Baldwin backcourt.

Baldwin's section opener is set for Jan. 2 at Mt. Lebanon.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.