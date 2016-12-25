Teams see pros, cons of playing holiday basketball tournaments

Unlike many of his boys basketball coach compatriots, Springdale's Seth Thompson typically doesn't schedule Saturday practices, believing the extra day of rest benefits his team.

This year, Thompson decided to take it a step further by giving the Dynamos an extended holday break. While most teams will spend time competing in a basketball tournament, Springdale will stay home.

“I actually think this is going to do us a lot better,” Thompson said. “Sometimes I think, look, you just need rest physically and mentally. It's a long season. We start doing things in early November, and you go to at least mid-February and if things go well, you go into March. It's a long haul. We're going to practice and do some things, but let's just stay home and rest our minds and bodies a little bit.

“We might be a lot better in January as a result. Who knows?”

Holiday tournaments tend to go hand-in-hand with tip-off tournaments as traditions for basketball teams. Of the Alle-Kiski Valley's 24 basketball teams, 22 will play in a two-day tournament beginning Tuesday or Thursday.

Apollo-Ridge (girls/boys), Deer Lakes (boys), Freeport (boys), Riverview (boys), St. Joseph (girls/boys) and Valley (girls) will host tournaments.

“It gives a lot of the families that are traveling coming in a chance to see their relatives play in those games,” Valley girls coach Jason Kerr said. “It's nice to not have to travel. It's nice to be around.”

While Valley is hosting its first tournament, the Burrell girls are traveling to State College for the Kiwanis Holiday Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, and the Bucs boys are joining them for the second year in a row.

Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said she gave her seniors the option of whether to return to State College or play somewhere else, and they chose their traditional destination.

“The Kiwanis Club, they do a great job,” Ziemianski said. “They take care of pretty much everything, and we just show up and play. We take the vans out, and it's a team thing. I know why the seniors wanted to do it again. It's become a tradition for them, and it's pretty cool.

“We have a few rituals, and now that the boys are playing, then we can watch them.”

One benefit to holiday tournaments is the opportunity to play unfamiliar teams, Highlands boys coach Tyler Stoczynski said. The Golden Rams are playing in the C.J. Betters RBA Holiday Classic with Lincoln Park, Central Valley and Monessen.

“It's something that we've always liked to go out and challenge ourselves a little bit,” Stoczynski said. “so this year we were able to do that.

“The optimum goal is to compete with teams and get ready for the playoffs. In the playoffs there are no easy teams, so we definitely look to challenge ourselves.”

Valley, in the midst of a 36-game losing streak, put together a tournament with Clairton, Knoch and Springdale — teams that also had difficulties in recent years.

“For us, it was nice to have some teams that were on the same level or near the same level of each other to have some competitive games,” Kerr said. “When (Valley athletic director Muzzy Colosimo) was looking for teams to come, he wasn't just thinking of us at Valley. He was also thinking of other schools that could come compete and really get something out of it.”

Ultimately, the breakdown of the WPIAL schedule — section games don't resume until January — leaves teams to decide whether a holiday tournament or extra practice is a better use of their time.

“I like that once we get into the thick of the season, there's not that much of a break between games,” Stoczynski said. “I like to play a game or two, then have a couple practices, then play a game or two. I'm not a huge fan of the long break, and I like that we have a couple games in there to split it up.”

Thompson takes the opposite view.

“Not playing (this) week gives us three extra days to prepare that we wouldn't have,” Thompson said. “It's another added benefit to this.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.