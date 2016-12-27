St. Joseph defense wreaks havoc in victory over Cheswick Christian

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When St. Joseph defeated Cheswick Christian Academy on Dec. 10, the Spartans guarded 6-foot-10 Ben Pollock from the front and the back.

Tuesday night, St. Joseph employed traps on the Chargers ball-handlers at midcourt, causing a Cheswick Christian scoring drought that led to a 54-45 Spartans victory in the school's holiday tournament at Walter Dlubak Center.

Pollock scored 34 points and had 17 rebounds and nine blocked shots, but the 4 minutes and 20 seconds the Chargers were kept off the scoreboard told the story.

Daniel Fábregas led St. Joseph with 14 points. St. Joseph is now 5-0. The Spartans will play Serra Catholic in the championship game at 8:15 Wednesday, while Cheswick Christian (5-2) will face Holy Family in a 4:45 encounter. Both Cheswick losses have come against St. Joseph.

“If we can put some pressure on their guards so they don't have an easy entry pass, but it's a Catch 22,” St. Joseph coach Kelly Robinson said. “If they do get it in, you're vulnerable; if they throw a perfect pass, we don't have anyone to stop it.”

“No doubt, that was the difference tonight,” Chargers coach Todd Rosio said. “First and third quarters were pretty much even, second quarter, they controlled; fourth quarter, we controlled.”

Jack Farrell had all 11 of his points in the second quarter, when the Spartans outscored Cheswick Christian, 23-7. Farrell also had seven steals and Vincenzo Schiano di Cola made five steals.

Even when the Chargers broke the press, rushed passes also caused some of the 12 turnovers in the pivotal quarter.

“We just didn't get any shots, and it went right down the tubes then,” Rosio said.

A basket by reserve Gabe Szep with 1:48 left in the half put the Spartans ahead 30-13.

In the third quarter, Rosio placed Pollock at midcourt to set up plays, and the Chargers committed just six turnovers in the second half.

Pollock had the first 19 Chargers points before A.J. Kalquist's basket with 4:12 left in the third quarter was the first non-Pollock entry in the scorebook. Representatives of Chatham, Geneva and LaRoche colleges met with Pollock after the game.

Cheswick Christian reduced the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. With 1:10 to go, Brandon Gaul stole the ball with St. Joseph trying to take time off the clock.

The result was Pollock nailing a 3-pointer to cut the Spartans lead to 51-45.

But three foul shots by Fábregas sealed the win to keep St. Joseph's record perfect.

Said Robinson: “Reflecting on what it took to get here, from the end of last season, there were a lot of beatings in the summer, in the fall, and it's nice to see were showing some success.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.