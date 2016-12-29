High-scoring Lovelace energizes Leechburg girls basketball team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although she's quiet by nature, Mikayla Lovelace notices a change in her demeanor in tense situations. And once the blood gets pumping, Lovelace becomes even more difficult to stop.

It enabled her last season to come up with the clutch steal and score to beat St. Joseph by one point and clinch Leechburg's first playoff berth in a decade, and it propelled her to a 39-point performance in a playoff duel with Ellis School's Dayna Rouse.

And now, that extra oomph could be just what Leechburg needs as the Blue Devils (3-3) seek another postseason appearance and their first playoff win.

“I think my adrenaline pumps a lot more,” Lovelace said. “Sometimes I don't even know what's happening — I'm just out there playing, and there's nothing else you're thinking about but the game.”

A 5-foot-10 junior, Lovelace came late to basketball. Her first love was soccer, which she began playing at age 6 or 7.

She picked up hoops in fourth grade when her father David along with Damian Davies, both current Leechburg girls assistants, formed a team. She began playing AAU in sixth or seventh grade.

“After I started playing, I realized (basketball) was the sport for me,” said Lovelace, who believes her soccer background helps her now. “Soccer, you have to use a lot of footwork, so it was an easy transition for basketball because you have to have very good footwork to score and play very good defense.”

Lovelace estimates she dedicates an hour and a half to two hours of individual work each day to go along with Leechburg practices and games.

The work is paying off: She scored 43 points to break her own school record and reach 1,000 for her career, and added seven rebounds and six steals, in Leechburg's game against Kiski Area on Wednesday at the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament.

“I'm just extremely excited,” said Lovelace, averaging 24.3 points this season. “I never thought I'd do it this early. It's just a great thing. You see all these other people get it, so I'm happy I'll be able to get it now. It's one of the biggest accomplishments I could have in my season.”

The achievement came because of the work Lovelace put in to improve her game, Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said.

“She was skilled, obviously, coming in as a freshman, but she was sometimes one-dimensional,” Ceraso said of Lovelace, a starter from day one. “Last year she developed a pull-up jumper, and this year her outside shot is even better than it's been ever. She just constantly is getting better, she's always thinking about growing her game, and she's very thoughtful out there. She's cerebral.”

Ceraso said she shows the same kind of adaptability on defense, where she's a threat for a steal at any given moment.

After fouling out in the first half of a game against Derry earlier this season, Lovelace is reaching for the ball with her arms less and using body positioning more, Ceraso said.

“She grasps what we're trying to do,” he said. “She really understands the concept of how a play is supposed to work.”

That headiness also pays off in the classroom, where Lovelace is tied for first in her class with a 4.125 GPA.

“My mom is more academic, and my dad sticks more to athletics,” Lovelace said. “I get a perfect balance.”

Although Lovelace is Leechburg's leader, she expects to receive plenty of support from the rest of the Blue Devils' talented junior class. When Lovelace fouled out against Derry, Leechburg cut into the Trojans' lead before eventually falling. When Lovelace briefly left a game against Riverview last week after running into a hard screen, the rest of the Blue Devils extended the team's lead.

That kind of balance could help the Blue Devils in their quest for postseason success this year.

“I have a great team, so I don't even have to use the word ‘leader,' ” Lovelace said. “We all work together; there's not one certain person that is above others. We all work as a team. I just think we have a great friendship.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.