Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Basketball

Herald basketball roundup: Shady Side Academy boys start season 5-1

Marty Stewart | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Etai Groff scores for Shady Side Academy against Freeport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at home, helping the team to a 79-59 win.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy girls basketball players work on defense to stop Bishop Canevin but came up short in a loss Dec. 20, 2016, at home.

Updated 25 minutes ago

The Shady Side Academy boys basketball team traveled to the South Hills to take on Seton-La Salle on Dec. 19.

The Indians led 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Rebels stormed back for a 52-51 win.

Kirk Olander led SSA (5-1) with 18 points and Etai Groff added 15.

Their second visit to the South Hills ended in a more positive note as they beat Brentwood, 56-44, on Dec. 21. Groff led the way with 21 points.

• The Fox Chapel boys basketball team hosted Hempfield in a section contest Dec. 20 and held on for a 60-53 win. Michael Snowball and Jake Livingston each scored 16 points for the Foxes.

Fox Chapel (6-0, 2-0) picked up a section win Dec. 23 as they bested Woodland Hills, 63-55. Carson Cohen and Snowball each scored 20 points.

Girls basketball

The Shady Side Academy girls basketball team hosted Bishop Canevin in a section matchup Dec. 19 and lost 58-17. The Crusaders jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and upped it to 34-9 at the half. Sarah Hacke scored five points to lead SSA.

The Indians (1-5, 0-2 Section 3-3A) lost to Apollo-Ridge, 39-34, on Dec. 22.

• Visiting Hempfield came to town for a Section 3-6A matchup against Fox Chapel on Dec. 21, and the Spartans returned home with a 61-45 win. They outscored the Foxes, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to break the game open.

Claudia Guerrieri led FC with 13 points. Fox Chapel traveled to Monroeville on Dec. 22 to take on Gateway. The Gators raced to a 37-9 halftime lead en route to a 57-23 nonsection win. Bryanna Urso scored six points to lead the Foxes.

Fox Chapel (4-3, 0-1 Section 2-6A) returned home to host Woodland Hills on Dec. 23 and cruised to a 54-23 win. Urso led all scorers with 18 points while Krystyna Burdelski added a dozen.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.