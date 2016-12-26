Herald basketball roundup: Shady Side Academy boys start season 5-1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shady Side Academy boys basketball team traveled to the South Hills to take on Seton-La Salle on Dec. 19.

The Indians led 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Rebels stormed back for a 52-51 win.

Kirk Olander led SSA (5-1) with 18 points and Etai Groff added 15.

Their second visit to the South Hills ended in a more positive note as they beat Brentwood, 56-44, on Dec. 21. Groff led the way with 21 points.

• The Fox Chapel boys basketball team hosted Hempfield in a section contest Dec. 20 and held on for a 60-53 win. Michael Snowball and Jake Livingston each scored 16 points for the Foxes.

Fox Chapel (6-0, 2-0) picked up a section win Dec. 23 as they bested Woodland Hills, 63-55. Carson Cohen and Snowball each scored 20 points.

Girls basketball

The Shady Side Academy girls basketball team hosted Bishop Canevin in a section matchup Dec. 19 and lost 58-17. The Crusaders jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and upped it to 34-9 at the half. Sarah Hacke scored five points to lead SSA.

The Indians (1-5, 0-2 Section 3-3A) lost to Apollo-Ridge, 39-34, on Dec. 22.

• Visiting Hempfield came to town for a Section 3-6A matchup against Fox Chapel on Dec. 21, and the Spartans returned home with a 61-45 win. They outscored the Foxes, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to break the game open.

Claudia Guerrieri led FC with 13 points. Fox Chapel traveled to Monroeville on Dec. 22 to take on Gateway. The Gators raced to a 37-9 halftime lead en route to a 57-23 nonsection win. Bryanna Urso scored six points to lead the Foxes.

Fox Chapel (4-3, 0-1 Section 2-6A) returned home to host Woodland Hills on Dec. 23 and cruised to a 54-23 win. Urso led all scorers with 18 points while Krystyna Burdelski added a dozen.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.