Allderdice stymies Penn-Trafford dribble-drive offense in victory

It's no secret that Penn-Trafford likes to shoot 3-pointers out of its dribble-drive offense. But the Warriors know they'll have to find other ways to score if they're going to recover from a slow start to the season.

With returning PIAA Class AAAA runner-up Allderdice using its size and athleticism to keep Warriors guards from driving to the basket, Penn-Trafford collected just six two-point field goals Tuesday night in a 58-52 loss to the Dragons on Day 1 of the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament.

“(Allderdice) is very athletic and they play in gaps, so it's tougher for us to get into the lane,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “We can't just rely on 3's. And we need to do a better job of keeping people out of the lane ourselves.”

Penn-Trafford (2-5) dropped its fourth straight game and hasn't won since junior guard Sean Kelly, a scorer and team leader, was injured against Gateway on Dec. 14.

Still, the Warriors made nine 3-pointers in a tight game that saw 14 lead changes and six ties before the Dragons (3-3) finally peeled away late.

Kelly is on the mend and could return as soon as next week.

Allderdice won the City League last year and finished 28-2. But a number of graduation losses have the Dragons playing a different style and finding new ways to win — and coach.

“We're more of a man-to-man team now, and we try to slow teams down instead of pressing,” Allderdice coach Buddy Valinsky said. “We have a lot of young kids. If we had to play a zone (against Penn-Trafford) we'd have gotten killed.”

Rocco is all for tough schedules and showed no reservations in bringing Allderdice to Harrison City for the four-team showcase.

“We always want to go into the fire and see how we do,” Rocco said. “I'm very cognizant of the group we have; we're young, but we only want to play the best teams.”

In a matchup of teams with youth and deep benches, Penn-Trafford's lead never got above five and Allderdice stretched its largest lead to seven (50-43) on a three-point play by sophomore Tyler Williams with 2:21 to go in the fourth.

Williams, whom Valinsky said had a “breakout game,” led all scorers with 18 points. Sophomore Jackson Blaufield added 11 points and senior Jahi Ogbonna had 10. Ogbonna was the only rotation player from last year's team.

“We have four sophomores and a junior out there, and Ogbonna was the only one who really played last season,” Valinsky said. “We knew Penn-Trafford was a good team that could shoot the lights out.”

Penn-Trafford led the entire third quarter but Allderdice opened the fourth on a 9-0 run. After a 3 by freshman guard Zach Rocco, who had a team-high 14 points, got the Warriors within 45-43, the Dragons went on a 5-0 run to take a 50-43 advantage.

Free throws decided the final two minutes — and ultimately the winner.

Allderdice made of 11 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth. Penn-Trafford connected on 13 of 18 for the game.

Sophomore Kevin Stinelli scored 12 for the Warriors, on four 3-pointers, one coming late in each quarter. His last 3 cut the deficit to 55-52 with 35.3 seconds remaining.

Zach Rocco also had one 3 in each quarter.

Coach Rocco was pleased with the Warriors' inside play, especially that of 6-4 sophomore Brayden Puskar, who started the game.

Both teams substituted regularly, with each using 11 players.

Penn-Trafford finishes the two-day showcase against McKeesport (5-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Allderdice plays Plum (5-2) at 3.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.