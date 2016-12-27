Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Basketball

Allderdice stymies Penn-Trafford dribble-drive offense in victory
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 8:18 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kevin Stinelli (1) controls the ball against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Chris Abreu (34) pressures Allderdice’s Lamar Todd (12) in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) brings the ball up court past Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Seigfreid (33) draws a blocking foul going up for a shot against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) makes an off balance shot against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Seigfreid (33) is surrounded by Allderdice Dragon players in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Joe Salesi (5) drives the base line against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) gets around Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Chris Abreu (34) grabs a rebound against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) controls the ball against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kevin Stinelli (1) steals the ball from Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Olson Nicholson (33) is guarded closely against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Brayden Puskar (32) puts up a shot against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Jahi Ogbonna (10) breaks free from the Penn-Trafford Warrior press in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Seigfreid (33) grabs a rebound against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Shawn Morris (50) puts up a shot under the basket against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Jackson Blaufeld (20) passes the ball to a teammat against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Jahi Ogbonna (10) tries to make a behind the back pass against the Penn-Trafford Warriorsin the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Seigfreid (33) puts up a shot against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Tavonne Davis (14) is fouled grabbing a rebound against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Brayden Puskar (32) puts up a shot against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Jahi Ogbonna (10) cuts to the basket on a fast break against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the fourth quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Joe Salesi (5) can't keep his hands on a loose ball against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) steals the ball against the Allderdice Dragons in the second quarter at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016.

Updated 15 minutes ago

It's no secret that Penn-Trafford likes to shoot 3-pointers out of its dribble-drive offense. But the Warriors know they'll have to find other ways to score if they're going to recover from a slow start to the season.

With returning PIAA Class AAAA runner-up Allderdice using its size and athleticism to keep Warriors guards from driving to the basket, Penn-Trafford collected just six two-point field goals Tuesday night in a 58-52 loss to the Dragons on Day 1 of the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament.

“(Allderdice) is very athletic and they play in gaps, so it's tougher for us to get into the lane,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “We can't just rely on 3's. And we need to do a better job of keeping people out of the lane ourselves.”

Penn-Trafford (2-5) dropped its fourth straight game and hasn't won since junior guard Sean Kelly, a scorer and team leader, was injured against Gateway on Dec. 14.

Still, the Warriors made nine 3-pointers in a tight game that saw 14 lead changes and six ties before the Dragons (3-3) finally peeled away late.

Kelly is on the mend and could return as soon as next week.

Allderdice won the City League last year and finished 28-2. But a number of graduation losses have the Dragons playing a different style and finding new ways to win — and coach.

“We're more of a man-to-man team now, and we try to slow teams down instead of pressing,” Allderdice coach Buddy Valinsky said. “We have a lot of young kids. If we had to play a zone (against Penn-Trafford) we'd have gotten killed.”

Rocco is all for tough schedules and showed no reservations in bringing Allderdice to Harrison City for the four-team showcase.

“We always want to go into the fire and see how we do,” Rocco said. “I'm very cognizant of the group we have; we're young, but we only want to play the best teams.”

In a matchup of teams with youth and deep benches, Penn-Trafford's lead never got above five and Allderdice stretched its largest lead to seven (50-43) on a three-point play by sophomore Tyler Williams with 2:21 to go in the fourth.

Williams, whom Valinsky said had a “breakout game,” led all scorers with 18 points. Sophomore Jackson Blaufield added 11 points and senior Jahi Ogbonna had 10. Ogbonna was the only rotation player from last year's team.

“We have four sophomores and a junior out there, and Ogbonna was the only one who really played last season,” Valinsky said. “We knew Penn-Trafford was a good team that could shoot the lights out.”

Penn-Trafford led the entire third quarter but Allderdice opened the fourth on a 9-0 run. After a 3 by freshman guard Zach Rocco, who had a team-high 14 points, got the Warriors within 45-43, the Dragons went on a 5-0 run to take a 50-43 advantage.

Free throws decided the final two minutes — and ultimately the winner.

Allderdice made of 11 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth. Penn-Trafford connected on 13 of 18 for the game.

Sophomore Kevin Stinelli scored 12 for the Warriors, on four 3-pointers, one coming late in each quarter. His last 3 cut the deficit to 55-52 with 35.3 seconds remaining.

Zach Rocco also had one 3 in each quarter.

Coach Rocco was pleased with the Warriors' inside play, especially that of 6-4 sophomore Brayden Puskar, who started the game.

Both teams substituted regularly, with each using 11 players.

Penn-Trafford finishes the two-day showcase against McKeesport (5-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Allderdice plays Plum (5-2) at 3.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.