Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Derry girls take down host Ligonier Valley

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 9:39 p.m.
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) guards Plum's Rayna Donatelli (4) closely in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) is fouled driving to the basket against the Plum Mustangs in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plum's Alexa Guard Seigh (20) passes the ball to Kelsi Zik (24) against Penn-Trafford in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford and Plum players get tied up over a loose ball in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) cuts to the basket against the Plum Mustangs in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) contends the shot of Plum’s Rayna Donatelli (4) in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas watches his team against the Plum Mustangs in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plum’s Rayna Donatelli (4) is fouled by Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plums’s Rayna Donatelli (4) and Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) get tied up for a jump ball in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plum’s Kelsi Zik (24) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plum’s Maria Lawhorne (14) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) gets wrapped up with Plum’s Mackenzie Lake (23) in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) is fouled under the basket against the Plum Mustangs in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Bella Long (11) and Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) get tied up with Plum’s Mackenzie Lake (23) for a jump ball in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) puts up a shot against the Plum Mustangs in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) makes a no-look pass against the Plum Mustangs in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) controls the ball on a fast break against the Plum Mustangs in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) tries to steal an inbound pass from Plums’s Rayna Donatelli (4) in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) grabs a rebound against the Plum Mustangs in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Hannah Nguyen (1) tries to keep a loose ball in play against the Plum Mustangs in the second quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plums’s Maria Lawhorne (14) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plums’s Maria Lawhorne (14) fights for a rebound against Penn-Trafford in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plums’s Alexa Guard Seigh (20) looks for an open teammate against the Penn-Trafford Lady Warriors in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) controls the ball against the Plum Mustangs in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Plum’s Rayna Donatelli (4) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the first quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.

Led by Lauren Felix's 14 points and 10 from Danielle Zemba, Derry earned a 59-41 win over the host team at the Ligonier Valley girls basketball tournament Tuesday night.

Derry (5-2) used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to pull ahead and finished the game with a 19-10 advantage.

Olivia Miller scored 13 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career for the Rams (3-4).

McKeesport 53, Ringgold 30 — Despite a slow start, McKeesport (2-5) came alive to roll past Ringgold (3-4) in the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament. Johnasia Cash scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter, when the Tigers outscored Ringgold, 20-6. Freshman Jhayla Bray added 10 points for the Tigers.

Ashley Briscoe led the Rams with 14 points.

Mt. Pleasant 49, Woodland Hills 30 — Hannah Hempfield scored 16 points as Mt. Pleasant won at its host tournament. The Vikings (4-3) opened a 24-16 advantage at halftime.

North Hills 52, Latrobe 42 — Anna Treser scored 16 points as North Hills (5-2) won at the Hampton tournament. Laura Graytok had 15 points and Emily Stein scored 11, including three 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (3-4), who were outscored 14-8 in the third quarter.

Norwin 73, Franklin Regional 41 — Abi Gabauer had 15 points and Taylor Ingel added 11 as Norwin (5-2) won at the North Allegheny tournament. Sam Hlozek had 18 points for Franklin Regional (4-3).

Penn-Trafford 47, Plum 33 — Penn-Trafford started fast with a 13-4 first quarter and downed Plum in the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament. The Warriors (5-2) led 23-11 at the break. Mackenzie Aunkst topped the scoring for Penn-Trafford with 11 points and Bella Long added 10, while Maria Lawhorne led the Mustangs (3-6) with 17.

Boys basketball

California 63, South Allegheny 45 — Kass Taylor scored 30 points and added 14 rebounds as California (7-2) won at the Bentworth tournament.

Ringgold 59, Belle Vernon 61 – At the Charleroi tournament, Dakota Browning scored 24 points to guide Ringgold (3-3) to victory. Tommy Rodriguez had 11 points to lead Belle Vernon (3-2).

Plum 62, McKeesport 53 — Class 6A Plum (5-2) handed 5A No. 5 McKeesport (5-1) its first loss of the season as the Mustangs rallied from an early double-digit deficit to defeat their former section opponent in the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament. Five players scored in double figures for Plum: Xavier Lyons (14 points), Adam Mahr (13), Kevin Brown (13), Isaiah Horne (11), and Lamar Whiting (11).

Plum, which made 19 of 22 free throws, trailed 19-9 after the first quarter.

Terron Taylor led McKeesport with 15 points and John Grayson added 10.

Sewickley Academy 82, Franklin Regional 71 — Justin Pryor scored 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Class AA No. 1 Sewickley Academy (5-0) won at the North Allegheny tournament. Hunter Stonecheck had 17 points to lead Franklin Regional (5-3).

Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 48 — Brandon Stone scored 35 points and Tommy Pisula added 22 as Southmoreland (6-1) won at the Charleroi tournament. The Scotties started the game on a 23-10 run.

