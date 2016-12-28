Penn-Trafford girls show 'special toughness' during 6-2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With each fearless drive to the basket — and there are many of them — Penn-Trafford girls basketball players seem to want more.

More physical contact. More high-percentage shots at the net. More lane-opening picks.

They don't seem to fear charges. And there are no worries about errant bumps or accompanying bruises.

Do they have angst? No. Aunkst? Yes.

“It comes from soccer,” Warriors junior guard Mackenzie Aunkst said. “We have so much speed so we try to get up and down the floor quickly.”

If someone is in their way, so be it.

With four talented soccer players, three of whom will play at the Division I level, the Warriors have a unique on-court resolve that comes from their main sport. Their identity isn't defined by schemes but by effort, a byproduct of their nonstop motors on the soccer pitch.

Aunkst has made a verbal commitment to play soccer at West Virginia. Senior guard Athena Biondi is headed to Michigan State. And junior guard Hannah Nguyen has committed to Duquesne.

Their basketball coach appreciates the combative style.

“It's such a fun team to coach because the girls love to compete and they just have a special toughness,” coach John Giannikas said. “They give 110 percent all the time. I'd go to battle with any of them.”

Penn-Trafford (6-2) has won three straight since a 51-35 loss to Norwin to open Section 2-6A play. Norwin — the Warriors' county rival in soccer, basketball, Christmas-light contests; you name it — rode a hot-shooting first quarter to victory.

Norwin dictated the tempo to beat the Warriors for the third straight time. But a rematch looms later in the season.

“Our shooting wasn't great at the beginning of the year but we're getting better,” said Aunkst, also a state-qualifier as a track sprinter. “We are seeing a lot more zone this year because our team is so fast.”

That speed was evident in the final seconds of a 61-60 win at Latrobe. Aunkst started up court and passed ahead to a waiting freshman guard, Bella Long, who made the game-winning layup.

It was the second one-point win for the Warriors, the other 38-37 against Gateway.

Aunkst is one of four starters that returned from a 9-14 team that tied for second in Section 1-AAAA and lost to North Allegheny in the first round of the playoffs.

A fully healthy team could be dangerous as it seeks a ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs — the girls soccer team hasn't missed the postseason in more than two decades.

Biondi, a high-energy player who will try to climb over taller players on her way to the basket, has come back from a knee injury. Same goes for junior guard Kylie Grabowski, who joined the team late as she recovered.

Biondi and Grabowski both wear knee braces, as if to warn opponents of their toughness. Grabowski doesn't play soccer but has the same aggressive mentality as her teammates.

In Tuesday's game against Plum in a holiday tournament hosted by the Warriors, Biondi and Grabowski both hit the floor hard while battling for possession. Their knee braces almost clashed.

But both got up smiling. On to the next collision.

“Athena is just relentless on offense and defense,” Giannikas said. “Every play we make on the floor, she is the heart and soul.

“Kylie scored in double digits as a freshman, so she has shown she can score.”

Giannikas is confident the team's shooting potential can catch up to its physical style as chemistry continues to form.

“I think they're getting more comfortable every day,” Giannikas said. “We need to become more consistent shooting the basketball. We're getting open looks, but we'll go two or three minutes when the ball won't drop. I like the shots we're getting, and I like the way we're taking care of the basketball. Our guards are handling the ball well.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer.