Basketball

Interior play makes difference in Hempfield's loss to Laurel Highlands
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:33 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Zach Queen (13) celebrates a three-point basket against Laurel Highlands in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Justin Sliwoski (11) drives to the basket against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highland's Bryce Laskey (1) drives the key against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) puts up a shot against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield coach Bill Swan celebrates a three-point basket by his team against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield and Laurel Highlands jockey for position for a rebound in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield coach Bill Swan calls out to his team against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Braden Brose (5) goes to the rim against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ Bryce Laskey (1) puts up a shot against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Justin Sliwoski (11) puts up a shot against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ David Runco (3) brings the ball up court against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ David Runco (3) grabs a rebound against the Hempfield Spartans in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ Greg Lancaster (4) brings the ball up court against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ Hudson Novak (24) runs the offesnse against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) calls for the ball against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands' Rick Hauger yells out to his team after a turnover against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Braden Brose (5) drives to the basket against the Laurel Highlands Mustangs in the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Laurel Highlands’ Bryce Laskey (1) celebrates a four-point opportunity off a three-point basket and foul against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.

With such similar players and offensive approaches, Hempfield and Laurel Highlands expected to play a close game against each other Wednesday night.

The matchup didn't disappoint, but the difference between the perimeter-oriented teams came down to better scoring chances in the paint.

Hempfield let the Mustangs get too many easy baskets behind its defense and missed several late 3-pointers in a 73-67 loss in the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament.

“We're better than that,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “Their post guys did make a difference. If we don't give up a couple of backdoor layups and make some of those 3s in the fourth quarter, who knows what happens.”

Laurel Highlands (5-3) had five players score in double figures for the first time this season, with Dave Runco scoring 11 of his game-high 19 in the fourth. Bryce Laskey scored 18, William Deichart 15, Hudson Novak 11 and Elijah Guynn 10 for the Mustangs.

“Hempfield is a very aggressive, well-coached team,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “When their defense gets pressure up above, you have to try to get away from it. Our kids did a nice job of getting to the hoop. And we did a nice job on the rebounding and getting some putbacks.”

Hempfield (2-4), which plays Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0) at 8 p.m.Thursday in the second day of the showcase, got 14 points from Braden Brose, 13 from Parker Lucas, 12 from Zak Mesich and 10 from Zach Queen.

“Both teams can take positives out of this,” Hauger said. “It was a great game.”

A back-and-forth game from the onset, Hempfield led 17-13 after the first quarter. The lead switched sides seven times in the second quarter with Deichart and Laskey hitting consecutive 3-pointers to stake the Mustangs to a 33-31 halftime edge.

Hempfield didn't lead again, however, despite rallying to tie the score at 45-45 on a three from Mesich, who had four of the Spartans' nine 3s.

With Laurel Highlands up 52-51, the Mustangs repelled the Spartans time and again. Deichart answered a 3 by Reed Hipps to give the Mustangs a 64-57 advantage.

The Mustangs slowly built their largest advantage, to 10 (70-60), mainly on free throws. They made 12 of 15 in the fourth, with Runco hitting 6 of 7.

Mesich's three got the Spartans to within 70-63, and two free throws by Lucas made it 72-65.

Hempfield missed three 3s inside the final 30 seconds. Brose scored inside to cut it to 72-67. Novak blocked two 3-point tries by Hempfield in the closing seconds.

“I thought we shot well in spurts,” Swan said. “We took the ball to the hoop, too. So many people think we only shoot 3s, but we try to get to the rim.”

Laurel Highlands plays Jeannette at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

