Westmoreland high school roundup: Greensburg Salem wrestlers in lead at Holiday Classic

Five Greensburg Salem wrestlers earn a spot in the semifinals at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday, slotting the Golden Lions in first place after Day 1 of the two-day tournament.

Mason Jobe (106 pounds), Dajauhn Hertzog (126), Jesse Quatse (160), Alec Shaw (170) and Teegan Hahn (182) will wrestle in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday. The finals will begin at 4.

Greensburg Salem (102 points) leads Greenville (95.5) and Norwin (84) in the 32-team tournament.

Ligonier Valley's Alex Caldwell (138) and Robby Patrick (160); Mt. Pleasant's Doug Bittner (113) and Austin Mihalchik (126); Norwin's Kurtis Phipps (106), Jason Miller (126) and Chad Coles (182); and Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths (132) also reached the semifinals.

Boys basketball

Greensburg C.C. 83, Mt. Pleasant 38 — Class 2A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0) made a season-high 13 3-pointers and rolled past Mt. Pleasant (0-6) in the opening game of the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament. Neal McDermott had a game-high 19 points, Ben Hertzog added 17 and Asa Klimchock had 12 for the Centurions, who tied a season high for points.

Mt. Pleasant only had three scorers. Jake Newill scored 18 and Keith Kalp had 10.

Latrobe 75, Palm Harbor University HS 60 — Austin Butler had 30 points as Latrobe earned a win at the KSA tournament in Orlando, Fla. Reed Fenton had 15 and Marcus Dudzenski 13 for the Class 6A No. 2 Wildcats (6-0).

Ligonier Valley 77, Waynesburg 55 — Marrek Paola had 25 points, Trent Hepner scored 18 and Michael Marinchak scored 17 as Ligonier Valley (5-4) won at its host tournament.

Penn-Trafford 65, McKeesport 63 (OT) — Cam Seigfried had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kevin Stinelli added 15 points as Penn-Trafford (3-5) won in overtime at its host tournament.

Southmoreland 66, Belle Vernon 47 — Brandon Stone scored 24 points and Tommy Pisula added 15 as Southmoreland (7-1) won at the Charleroi tournament. Tanner Schwartz had 14 and Mike Moresea 10 for the Scotties, who made an 18-10 run in the second quarter.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 62, Jeannette 30 — At the Shaler tournament, Olivia Sirnic scored 10 points but Jeannette (2-3) fell to Avonworth (5-2). Lily Tedesco scored 21 and Hayden Robinson had 20 for the Lopes.

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Connellsville 48 — Haley Moore scored 13 points and Brittany Stawovy and Maddy Coddington each had 12 as Class 2A No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2) won at the Hempfield tournament. The Centurions pulled ahead with a 17-5 run to start the second half.

Hempfield 59, Baldwin 56 — Michelle Burns scored 24 points as Hempfield won at its host tournament. Burns had four 3-pointers and was 6 for 6 at the free throw line. Allison Podkul scored 14 points and Sarah Liberatore added 13 for the Spartans (4-1), who opened the game on a 23-10 run.

Indiana 48, Greensburg Salem 45 — Haleigh Zimmerman tallied 21 points as Indiana (3-3) won at its host tournament. Megan Kallock scored 24 for Greensburg Salem (3-4).

Penn-Trafford 57, McKeesport 54 — Bella Long scored 14 points as Penn-Trafford (6-2) won at its host tournament. Johnasia Cash had 25 points for the Tigers (2-6).

Pine-Richland 77, Norwin 59 — Amanda Kalin had 34 points, including six 3-pointers, as Class 6A No. 2 Pine-Richland (8-0) won at the North Allegheny tournament. Abi Gabauer had 15 points to lead Norwin (5-3).

West Allegheny 72, Latrobe 38 — Laura Graytok scored 21 points, but Latrobe (3-4) fell to West Allegheny (3-4) at the Hampton tournament. Ashley Seamon had 21 points for the Indians.

Tuesday's late highlights

• Norwin boys basketball picked up a 47-42 win over Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, as Anthony DelleFemine tallied 18 points.

• In the opening game of the Ligonier Valley boys basketball tournament, the host Rams got 21 points from Marrek Paola and 16 from Michael Marinchak to earn an 83-46 win over Derry. Conner Watt, who was battling the stomach flu, had 13 points for the Trojans.