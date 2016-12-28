East Allegheny tops short-handed Deer Lakes in Pampena Shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Allegheny never trailed in the title game of the fifth annual Don Pampena Memorial Shootout at Deer Lakes.

The Wildcats, though, had some anxious moments.

The Lancers sliced an 12-point deficit to four points three times in the second half, but the Wildcats (5-2) held on for a 50-39 victory Wednesday night.

After Deer Lakes (4-4) came to within 43-39 with 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining, the Lancers were blanked the rest of the way.

Tournament MVP T.J. Banks scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Lancers senior guard Noah Darsie had a game-high 18 points.

Deer Lakes was playing without two starters. Marc Vrane is out for the season with a leg injury, and Alex Nichols sprained an ankle against Perry on Tuesday. He is expected to be out for 10 to 14 days.

But with the starters out, East Allegheny coach Pete Logan had to choose among a number of players for his defense to key on.

“We didn't know who we were going to watch,” Logan said. “We didn't want to go into a ‘man' and get caught in a lot of picks, so we ran a triangle-and-two and tried to disguise it the last four and a half minutes.”

“Our thing is dribble-drives, getting to the rack or shooting threes,” Deer Lakes coach Terrence Parham said. “But we were 3 of 27 shooting the threes. Your big man goes scoreless. You're missing your top rebounder and your best player in Alex. It's tough.”

The score was tied 11-11 after one period. East Allegheny then used its height advantage to build a double-digit lead by halftime.

Jared Henderson came off the bench to make a 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 25-15.

A steal and a drive by Cedric Blackman with 12 seconds left in the half gave the Wildcats a 28-17 lead at halftime.

Less than 90 seconds into the second half, a basket by Olajawon Owens put East Allegheny in front 31-19.

But the Lancers started making some headway as a 3-pointer by Darsie with 1:52 left in the third quarter cut the Wildcats lead to 34-30.

Darsie stole the ball in the Wildcats frontcourt and fired a long pass to a sprinting Jared Coulton to make it 36-32 East Allegheny at the end of three.

With 1:50 to go and the Lancers down by four, Jake Kelly came up with his fifth steal of the game for Deer Lakes and was fouled by Blackman. Kelly missed the free throw and Banks, who is being recruited by a number of major colleges for football, pulled down a key rebound.

Deer Lakes had two more shots but couldn't convert, paving the way for five East Allegheny free throws to seal the victory.

“The kids came through when they had to,” Logan said. “Especially Gary Wooten coming off the bench to hit two free throws.”

“I don't think the effort was bad,” Parham said. “But we didn't play smart at times, particularly when we were down by four.”

East Allegheny was 12 of 26 from the foul line, Deer Lakes 6 of 7.

George Guido is a freelance writer.