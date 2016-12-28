Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Hot-shooting Greensburg Central Catholic boys rout Mt. Pleasant
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 7:48 p.m.
Updated 29 minutes ago

Ball movement is the key to Greensburg Central Catholic's high-scoring offense. When the Centurions are in a passing rhythm, the open shots come in bunches.

In this case, so did the 3-pointers.

It was bombs away for the Centurions, who fired in a season-high 13 3-pointers and tied a season high for points as they rolled past Class 4A Mt. Pleasant, 83-38, in the opening game of the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

“We try not to settle on 3s because that can come back to hurt you,” Greensburg Central coach Greg Bisignani said. “But we really had the hot hand. We shared the ball very well and got some great looks.”

The Centurions (7-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and averaging 69.7 points, will play Hempfield at 8 p.m. Thursday in the finale of the round-robin event.

The Centurions were able to clear the bench in their second straight blowout win since a 57-48 win over Aliquippa, the team they lost to in last year's WPIAL semifinals.

“We didn't schedule games like that for revenge,” Bisignani said. “We do it to get better.”

Neal McDermott, one of the WPIAL's top scorers early on this season, led the Centurions with 19 points, while Ben Hertzog added 17, with three 3-pointers, all in the second quarter.

Asa Klimchock scored 12, all on 3s, three of them coming in the third.

“We just wanted to play our game and not take any team lightly,” Klimchock said. “We're a great shooting team, especially when we get good looks. We're unselfish and move the ball well.”

Central led by 20 at halftime and opened the third with a 17-2 run to balloon the lead to 59-24. With reserves on the floor, they stretched it to 78-38 in the fourth to kickstart the mercy rule.

Mt. Pleasant (0-6) had only three players score, led by Jake Newill, who scored 18, 11 in the second half. Keith Kalp added 10 and Jason Baranek had nine.

“GCC is a great shooting team,” Vikings coach Don Porter said. “We knew they had too much height, and that would be a matchup nightmare for us. Doc (Bisignani) runs some great sets. With them, it's pick your poison.”

Dom Eisaman and Ryan Quinn added eight points each for Central.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

