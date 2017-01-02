Challenging section opponents a learning experience for Quaker Valley underclassmen

With only two seniors on its roster, Quaker Valley's boys basketball team had to expedite its growing process.

Many freshmen and sophomores play key roles for the Quakers. They were met with strong tests right away, especially when section play opened.

“We knew that we would need to be prepared early. There really isn't any section game you can't be ready for with the section we're in,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “All the teams have high-quality players. There are many established programs and so many great coaches in the section, too.”

The team benefited from its playoff experience last year. Quaker Valley played four games in the WPIAL Class 2A tournament and entered the PIAA playoffs as the WPIAL's sixth seed. The Quakers advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals but saw their season end at 22-7 with a loss to Lincoln Park.

“Preparation for the playoffs is how we prepare ourselves for section games. That was our last experience last year, and it rolled right into this year. It's really helped us, in terms of getting ready for these teams,” Mastroianni said. “Our experience has helped us, and we've played well to start the season. I think our experienced guys are playing ‘older' now. Some of the older guys now were first-year starters last year. We had seven playoff games, and that really helped us mature as a team.”

With PIAA reclassification, Quaker Valley is in Class 4A this year and faces an entirely new lineup of section foes.

“The section we are in is very demanding. I think every night in our section there are two or three big games. You could look at the standings two different times a week, and they'll probably be all over the place,” Mastroianni said.

The Quakers opened up Section 2 play with an 89-74 win over Beaver but dropped a close road battle at New Castle, 54-53, which is one of the state's top-ranked teams. Quaker Valley is ranked, as well.

“Playing on the road and performing well in a place like New Castle was good. We played well, and our guys are very competitive and wanted that win. New Castle had to work hard for it,” Mastroianni said. “It's easy to say you can play with a team on paper, but to show it was important. Our guys just want to get better.”

Seniors Amos Luptak (12.1 points per game) and Wolfie Moser (11.1) have provided consistent scoring threats as well as leadership.

“They are both really outstanding. They have been in our program all four of their years and been outstanding contributors,” Mastroianni said. “I think, for us, competing at a higher classification, it's nice to have strong seniors so the younger players can jump on their back and help them lead us.”

Juniors Coletrane Washington (15.9) and Ricky Guss (13.6) and sophomore Danny Conlan (11.1) join the seniors in the starting lineup.

Junior Alex Skowron and sophomore Ryan Stowers are the top two reserves.

“We have really good balance. Our first five or six players are really capable scorers. I don't think it'd surprise anyone if any of those guys was our leading scorer on a given night. They are sharing the ball. Our balance has been really good,” Mastroianni said.

“Our bench is made up of mainly sophomores and freshmen. They're getting better. In the second half of the season, I think they'll really be able to help us once they get more experience.”

Quaker Valley had a break from section play and took part in the Montour Showcase. The Quakers beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (79-56) and Seton-La Salle (85-69).

“It was a good tournament, and it's definitely going to help us. After that, we have two and a half weeks to finish up the first half of our schedule that'll be very demanding. Playing in that tournament helped to keep us in a high level,” Mastroianni said. “I think our focus and our attention to the details of what we need to do is at a much better level.”

