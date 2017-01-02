Adversity behind her, Gabauer steps in as key player for Norwin girls

It's long been said that what doesn't kill a person will make them stronger. Norwin girls basketball standout Abi Gabauer's scar on her left knee proves that she is the latter.

After tearing the ACL in her left knee before the start to her sophomore season, Gabauer has proven that a little hard work and perseverance can go a long way in determining one's future.

“I knew people going through high school and in my freshman year (who were injured), and you always feel for (the other players) when they have knee injuries,” said Gabauer, who had knee surgery in June of 2014. “It's amazing after going through and tearing my ACL my sophomore year thinking that I can come back for my junior and senior years.”

Things didn't work out the way Gabauer had planned coming off of a major knee surgery. Instead of mixing it up with her friends on the varsity team, Gabauer spent the majority of her junior season playing junior varsity basketball. Most might think of that as a setback but those who know her understand it just fanned the flames of desire.

“That's the hardest thing as a high school coach to see someone who put in that time and effort to get back in,” said Norwin coach Brian Brozeski, who is in his sixth season. “She has similar characteristics as (former Steelers safety) Troy Polamalu — off the court she's soft spoken, and on the court she'll battle you.”

Brozeski couldn't be more correct in his analysis of his 5-foot-11 power forward. Gabauer's climb to the varsity ranks shows, if nothing else, that she was bound and determined to get back to the top of her game. Just weeks after her surgery, Gabauer was shooting one-handed shots in her driveway and working on her mid-range shot. She couldn't stay away from the game, not even for just a little bit.

“During my knee injury, it took a while to get off of crutches,” Gabauer said. “During my days off, I stood on one leg, with one crutch, and shot and shot so that I could come back and not be behind on some of the things in the year that I lost.”

Gabauer is second on the team with an 11.3 points-per-game average and is averaging 9 rebounds per game. She turned in a double-double performance by dropping 15 points and pulling in 11 rebounds in a 77-59 loss to Pine-Richland in Norwin's second game of the North Allegheny holiday tournament. Gabauer had 15 points in the first game of the tourney in a 73-41 win over Franklin Regional the night before.

“Her effort is unprecedented for me,” Brozeski said. “She's been an ideal captain to have. Its great having players like that, and girls like Abi are truly special, and you just have to cherish the time you have with them.”

Gabauer also is willing to do the dirty work, regularly diving for loose balls on the court.

“For each individual game, I always want to tell myself that this game I'm going to run and dive after balls and play my hardest,” Gabauer said. “Very tenacious. That's the word I would describe myself if I were to pick one.”

Her tenacity hasn't gone unnoticed as she was voted by her teammates to be a team captain at the beginning of the season. Gabauer is the teammate swinging by her teammates' houses and giving them a lift to 6 a.m. practices and the one looking to give rides home at the end of the day.

“It's such an honor and it's amazing that people are noticing and looking up to me,” Gabauer said. “I'm so excited to be playing my senior year injury free.”

But for Gabauer, it's more about being able to spend her final season as a Knight with her friends who she has been playing with since third grade.

“Being able to play this year is exciting,” she said, “and I'm excited to wear the Norwin jersey.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.