Seigfreid steps up scoring for Penn-Trafford boys

The Penn-Trafford boys basketball team split two games last week in its host tournament, including a 65-63 overtime win Wednesday night against McKeesport.

For senior guard Cam Seigfreid, it was a breakout performance.

“I played pretty good against McKeesport, just average against Allderdice,” Seigfreid said.

While Seigfreid was kept in check during the 58-52 loss to Allderdice, he hit four 3-pointers in the win over McKeesport, finishing with 24 points. It was the team's first win in the last five games after junior Sean Kelly was injured.

“One of our weaknesses is definitely rebounding; we aren't very big,” Seigfreid said. “We are also very young and inexperienced, but we are good ball-handlers, pretty quick, and we can all shoot the ball pretty well.”

Shooting and sinking 3-pointers is definitely a staple of the Warriors offense, but being in Class 6A, the competition is forcing this young team to adapt on the fly if it wants to be successful in the postseason.

“We have a really tough section — one of the tougher ones in the WPIAL, I think,” Seigfreid said.

“It is a lot of different teams, so just game-planning and lining up strengths is tough. ... The teams are much more competitive.”

Seigfreid, along with Joe Salesi, are the only two seniors on the team, forcing younger guys to play physical, get rebounds, and drive the paint to aid their strong 3-point shooting. But it is up to Seigfreid, Salesi and coach Jim Rocco to set a good example.

“We definitely try to lead the younger kids and make them better for when they are older,” Seigfreid said.

“We are getting a lot of help from younger guys — Zach Rocco, Brayden Puskar, Kevin Stinelli, Chris Abreu — they are stepping up and starting. Coach is a really good teacher. He brings us all together and works with everyone's strengths to make sure everyone does what they are good at and helping the team as a whole.”

Committed to play at Pitt-Greensburg in the fall, Seigfreid looks to continue his strong performance at the next level. He is planning on dual majoring in business and political science with aspirations to go to law school.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.