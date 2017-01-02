Section play on tap for Franklin Regional boys

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional varsity boys basketball team entered the new year 5-4 overall, and coach Brad Midgley hopes his team has used the nine December games to its advantage as the contests that count begin this week.

The Panthers were scheduled to open Section 3-5A play Tuesday against Highlands (5-3). The game was played past the deadline for this week's edition.

Highlands returns several players from last year's team that went 23-6 overall, lost in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.

“It was a little weird not starting section play until now, but it's time to get things going,” Midgley said.

FR turns its focus Thursday to a familiar rival in Gateway, which completed December an uncharacteristic 1-6 overall.

Standout junior center John Paul Kromka, at 6-foot-8, has missed all but the first three minutes of the first game with a broken finger. Coach Daryn Freedman said last week he was unable to pinpoint the exact date of Kromka's return.

The other Gators players in the rotation, a mix of returning and new talent, have been getting up to speed.

“Gateway's had some tough luck so far, but they will be a nice challenge for us,” Midgley said. “We have to be ready.”

Franklin Regional had its share of strong victories in December, including a 23-point win over West Mifflin in the season opener and a 64-51 triumph over neighbor Penn-Trafford.

The Panthers also dealt with tough luck in losses to Hempfield (65-64) and Norwin (75-71).

The latter setback came in the finals of the Mike Rettger Memorial tournament. FR led Norwin for all of the third quarter after rallying from a 14-point first-half deficit.

“For us, we would like to be a little further along than we are,” Midgley said. “We're still trying to find an identity. In some games, we felt like we tried to outscore teams and didn't defend real well. When that happened, we didn't shoot the ball well, and we found ourselves in a tough spot like we did (at the North Allegheny tournament).”

Franklin Regional suffered a pair of losses at the challenging NA tournament: 82-71 to Sewickley Academy and 74-67 to previously winless West Allegheny.

“Sewickley is a very good team, and we knew that,” Midgley said. “They play a matchup zone that you don't normally see in high school. I was really pleased with the way the guys found shots out of it. Even though they pulled away at the end and didn't defend as well as we wanted, we were able to get the shots we wanted.

“Against West Allegheny, we just didn't play hard enough, and it affected everything we did from defending to shooting the ball. We've tried to tighten up some things as far as defending as a team and working on some individual things like finishing better in the paint. Hopefully, we find ourselves in a better spot when we do that.”

Midgley said returning veterans Simon Behr, Hunter Stonecheck and Nate Leopold have played well with several double-figure scoring games to their credit, and they still are improving.

Behr, a football commit to the U.S. Military Academy, missed four of the nine December games, including the season-opening tournament when he made a special trip to the Dec. 10 Army-Navy game in Baltimore.

Midgley said he's been impressed with the play of senior forward David Baker, who had six double-figure scoring efforts in December as a new piece in the varsity lineup.

“We knew that David played the right way and was a team guy,” Midgley said. “He's given us double figures and about seven or eight rebounds. That's been huge for us. We missed Simon for four games, and it was important for a guy like David to step up in those situations.”

Midgley also credited junior forward Aidan Sadowski for stepping up. He scored a team-best 21 in a win over Brashear on Dec. 19.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.