Franklin Regional girls go 1-2 at North Allegheny tournament

Members of the Franklin Regional varsity girls basketball team battled through illness over the winter break.

Add a three-games-in-three-days stretch at the North Allegheny tournament, and the team, senior Kassidy Hubert said, was dragging a little bit during a practice Dec. 30, the day after the tournament concluded.

“But we just had to push through,” she said.

The team pushed through nine December games, including matchups against defending WPIAL champion Norwin, Upper St. Clair and Ambridge at North Allegheny.

“We've definitely improved our play and our confidence,” senior Paige Verona said. “We've come back and won some games.”

Coach Courtney Callas said the first stretch of games, with its peaks and valleys, has given her players perspective and shaped them for what she hopes is a run to a WPIAL playoff spot out of Section 4 in Class 5A.

“When we come to play, we can compete with anyone,” Callas said. “It's been a team effort in a lot of games. It's not just one person scoring the basketball. It makes it tough to defend. We need that as we progress through the section.”

Franklin Regional takes a 1-1 section record into Thursday's section contest at Hampton. The Talbots entered the new year undefeated at 7-0 and 2-0 in section play and faced Armstrong in a section matchup Tuesday.

“I don't think there is a team that we can't compete with in the section,” senior Sam Hlozek said.

The Panthers suffered a 56-48 loss to Indiana in the section opener Dec. 19, but they rebounded to top section foe Armstrong, 57-52, three nights later.

It was Armstrong's only loss through its first eight games.

“Beating Armstrong right before Christmas gave us some momentum,” Hubert said.

The win over Armstrong was extra meaningful for Callas. It was her third straight victory over her high school coach, Kirk Lorigan.

Lorigan coached Freeport for several years, and Callas was a guard when the Yellowjackets made the WPIAL Class AA title game in the 2003-04 season.

Franklin Regional added a big early victory over neighbor Penn-Trafford to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Warriors dating back to the 2008-09 season.

“It was, of course, a very big and important win for these girls and the program overall,” Callas said.

Callas said the game against Norwin, a 73-41 loss, at North Allegheny was a good learning experience for the team. Hlozek led the way for the Panthers with 18 points.

Franklin Regional came back and topped Upper St. Clair, 48-32, before a tough 71-49 setback to Ambridge.

“I felt we should've had that one (against Ambridge),” Callas said.

“It was frustrating, but we have a lot of season left. Hopefully, the peaks and valleys are behind us, and we can be more consistent.”

