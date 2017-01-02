Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls go 1-2 at North Allegheny tournament
Michael Love | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kassidy Hubert takes a shot during practice at Franklin Regional High School on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Head coach Courtney Callas speaks with the team during practice at Franklin Regional High School on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

Updated 17 hours ago

Members of the Franklin Regional varsity girls basketball team battled through illness over the winter break.

Add a three-games-in-three-days stretch at the North Allegheny tournament, and the team, senior Kassidy Hubert said, was dragging a little bit during a practice Dec. 30, the day after the tournament concluded.

“But we just had to push through,” she said.

The team pushed through nine December games, including matchups against defending WPIAL champion Norwin, Upper St. Clair and Ambridge at North Allegheny.

“We've definitely improved our play and our confidence,” senior Paige Verona said. “We've come back and won some games.”

Coach Courtney Callas said the first stretch of games, with its peaks and valleys, has given her players perspective and shaped them for what she hopes is a run to a WPIAL playoff spot out of Section 4 in Class 5A.

“When we come to play, we can compete with anyone,” Callas said. “It's been a team effort in a lot of games. It's not just one person scoring the basketball. It makes it tough to defend. We need that as we progress through the section.”

Franklin Regional takes a 1-1 section record into Thursday's section contest at Hampton. The Talbots entered the new year undefeated at 7-0 and 2-0 in section play and faced Armstrong in a section matchup Tuesday.

“I don't think there is a team that we can't compete with in the section,” senior Sam Hlozek said.

The Panthers suffered a 56-48 loss to Indiana in the section opener Dec. 19, but they rebounded to top section foe Armstrong, 57-52, three nights later.

It was Armstrong's only loss through its first eight games.

“Beating Armstrong right before Christmas gave us some momentum,” Hubert said.

The win over Armstrong was extra meaningful for Callas. It was her third straight victory over her high school coach, Kirk Lorigan.

Lorigan coached Freeport for several years, and Callas was a guard when the Yellowjackets made the WPIAL Class AA title game in the 2003-04 season.

Franklin Regional added a big early victory over neighbor Penn-Trafford to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Warriors dating back to the 2008-09 season.

“It was, of course, a very big and important win for these girls and the program overall,” Callas said.

Callas said the game against Norwin, a 73-41 loss, at North Allegheny was a good learning experience for the team. Hlozek led the way for the Panthers with 18 points.

Franklin Regional came back and topped Upper St. Clair, 48-32, before a tough 71-49 setback to Ambridge.

“I felt we should've had that one (against Ambridge),” Callas said.

“It was frustrating, but we have a lot of season left. Hopefully, the peaks and valleys are behind us, and we can be more consistent.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.