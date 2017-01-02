Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Plum boys ready for section challenges

George Guido | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Plum and postseason basketball have become rather synonymous with 11 WPIAL playoff appearances in the past 17 seasons.

While sporting a 1-1 record in the new Class 6A, Section 3 setup, the Mustangs are 6-2 overall after winning the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament last week with victories over one-time section rival McKeesport and Allderdice, last year's state 4A runner-up.

Veteran coach Ron Richards believes the Mustangs got a boost in an unlikely manner — a 58-40 setback against Butler on Dec. 14.

“That Butler game was a good measuring stick for us,” Richards said. “We're now showing some signs of getting better.”

“We're off to the start that we needed,” said senior Adam Mahr, one of only two returning starters. “We needed a shake up like the Butler game to see where we were.”

The only other loss thus far came against undefeated Penn Hills, 63-59, in a game where the team showed improvement against a quality opponent.

Before the season, plenty of questions surrounded Plum, with three starters graduated from last year's 17-7 squad, including James Edwards, now at the Air Force Academy.

Mahr and Kevin Brown were the only returning starters. But unlike top scorers of the recent past like Edwards and Nolan Cressler, now at Vanderbilt, younger players like sophomores Lamar Whiting, Xavier Lyons and junior Isaiah Horne are all finding their way into the scoring column.

“We're getting contributions across the board,” Richards said. “Balanced scoring every night is one of our strengths. We don't have one go-to guy for scoring.”

Mahr doesn't mind being cast in a leadership role for the team.

“It's definitely up to Kevin and I to fall into that role,” Mahr said. “We learned from leaders of the past. We're definitely getting comfortable with our three new starters.”

Next up is the need for the team to build some depth while continuing to contend for a playoff spot.

“That's one of the problems, we're not playing a lot of players,” Richards said. “Some on the JV team are close to getting ready to contribute. In the Penn Hills game, we had three guys who fouled out.”

“We've been getting into a lot of foul trouble so far,” Mahr said. “We were a little better in the tournament. Some had to sit out the second and third quarters at times, but that's all correctable.”

Plum will get a big test Friday at home against Woodland Hills, a team that defeated Butler in a tournament game last week. After that, it's on to Latrobe Tuesday to battle the Wildcats, who continued their winning ways last week in Florida.

It's been a different culture, basketball-wise, at Plum since Richards arrived in 1999. Before that, the school had just three WPIAL postseason games in 60 years — a tiebreaker game against Verona in 1953, another versus Wilkinsburg in 1978 and a 1984 appearance in an open tournament.

The Mustangs will have to navigate through a tough section schedule to add to their current run of playoff action.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

