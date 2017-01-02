Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Petruzzi, Mascaro propel Thomas Jefferson to tournament title

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team won the Keystone Oaks tournament on Dec. 29, 2016.

Thomas Jefferson junior Marina Petruzzi was named most valuable player at last week's Keystone Oaks girls holiday basketball tournament.

Petruzzi, a 5-foot-7 guard, netted 32 points in the two-day event, including 20 in her team's 54-51 overtime thriller against Keystone Oaks in the championship game.

She was joined on the all-tournament team by TJ junior guard/forward Becca Mascaro, who connected for 22 points in the two games, including 14 versus the host squad.

“I feel good about the season so far, but I still have a lot to improve on,” Mascaro said. “I feel I played pretty good in the KO tournament, but again there are some things I would do differently. I'm proud of the team and think everyone definitely contributed to our win. We lost our first two games, but we used that as motivation and haven't lost since those two losses.

“Every now and then we have a bad game, and everyone on the team admitted that the first game of the tournament was one of them. But we still ended with the win, thankfully. Our second game was a team effort, and a lot of the team's parents and players agreed. We were really excited after we won, and I think the tournament win gave us hope for the upcoming (section) season.”

Jenna Clark, a junior point guard, chipped in with 20 points overall for the Jaguars, who improved to 5-2 with their fifth straight win.

The TJ girls defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 40-32, in the first round.

“I think our strength is our aggressiveness,” Mascaro said. “Every girl on the floor wants the ball and will dive on the floor to get it. It's really fun to play with other people that are that aggressive. We all love the game and love playing.

“I'm excited for the season and know that the team will accomplish big things.”

The Jaguars opened their section schedule Tuesday at Gateway, followed by a home game Thursday against Woodland Hills.

Other section opponents are Oakland Catholic, McKeesport and West Mifflin.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

