Brentwood sophomore Murrio shines at California tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The month of December is a favorite stretch of the season for the Brentwood girls basketball team.

The Spartans posted a 7-1 record in December, starting the season with seven consecutive victories before placing second last week in the California holiday tournament.

“I am very proud of the way our team has started this season,” coach Rachel Thomas said. “We have had to face adversity from the beginning of the season, losing our starting point guard, Molly (Huffman), to an injury. Our younger players have really stepped up and performed well under pressure situations. Their hard work in the offseason is paying off.

“We look forward to getting into the bulk of our section, and the challenges new teams will bring to this team.”

Over the past four years, Brentwood has gone 9-0, 7-2, 7-3 and 7-1 in December, and has finished 3-0 twice and 2-1 twice in the California tournament.

The Spartans, who have won four consecutive Brentwood tip-off tournament championships, have compiled a 46-27 overall record since the 2013-14 season.

The championship game last week at California was a battle between two undefeated and top-ranked teams in Class 2A.

No. 4 Brentwood ended up dropping a close 49-45 decision to No. 3 California, which improved to 9-0. The Trojans sealed the win at the foul line in the last two minutes of the game.

“I'm proud of the way our girls handled the pressure of this team and the crowd on California's home court,” Thomas said. “This was a great game to prepare ourselves for potential similar situations in section play and beyond.”

Natalie Murrio, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, led the way for Brentwood with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by 5-11 senior forward Stephanie Thomas with 10 points and 10 rebounds (her fourth double-double of the season).

Murrio was named to the all-tournament team following the three-day holiday event.

“Natalie is really coming into her own and becoming a leader on the court,” Coach Thomas said. “She is able to create more, and her vision of the court continues to improve daily.”

Brentwood advanced to the championship game by squeaking past Charleroi, 55-52, and rolling by Carmichaels, 45-15. California clipped Monessen, 52-22, and South Allegheny, 52-26, prior to the championship game.

California and Brentwood opened the new year with the best overall records in Class 2A.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.